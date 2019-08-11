Tony Venegas|Odessa American
072119 West Texas Amateur 22
Will Adams of Odessa watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the West Texas Amateur on July 21 at Midland Country Club.
Posted: Sunday, August 11, 2019 8:23 pm
GOLF: Adams earns title in extra holes
PLANO Odessa’s Will Adams was forced to go two extra holes but it was worth it as he captured the title at the 2019 North Amateur Sunday at The Courses at Watters Creek.
Adams (69-68-71—208) held a two-stroke lead entering the final round, then watched a Tom Bevington (71-68-69—208) and Christopher Wheeler (72-69-67—208) rallied for force the playoff.
Odessa’s Casey Fowler (71-74-74—219) finished in a tie for 16th, while Austin Anderson (70-78-77—225) was 31st.
