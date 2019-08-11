  • August 11, 2019

GOLF: Adams earns title in extra holes - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

GOLF: Adams earns title in extra holes

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, August 11, 2019 8:23 pm

GOLF: Adams earns title in extra holes Odessa American oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7787 Odessa American

PLANO Odessa’s Will Adams was forced to go two extra holes but it was worth it as he captured the title at the 2019 North Amateur Sunday at The Courses at Watters Creek.

Adams (69-68-71—208) held a two-stroke lead entering the final round, then watched a Tom Bevington (71-68-69—208) and Christopher Wheeler (72-69-67—208) rallied for force the playoff.

Odessa’s Casey Fowler (71-74-74—219) finished in a tie for 16th, while Austin Anderson (70-78-77—225) was 31st.

Posted in , , on Sunday, August 11, 2019 8:23 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
93°
Humidity: 28%
Winds: SSE at 15mph
Feels Like: 93°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 103°/Low 78°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 70s.

monday

weather
High 105°/Low 78°
Sunshine. Highs 103 to 107F and lows in the upper 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 102°/Low 74°
More sun than clouds. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]