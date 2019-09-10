HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian notebook for Sept. 10

Coming off a second consecutive loss to start the season, the Permian football team looks to get back on the right track this week as they take on Southlake Carroll at Ratliff Stadium.

The Panthers had another early practice Monday, getting started before sunrise.

Permian head coach Jeff Ellison thought his team’s mentality was much better at the start of this week.

“I thought our focus was better,” Ellison said. “I thought our speed and intensity was better all the way through practice on Monday.

“We didn’t have a lot of drop off. It was a good start to the week.”

With the Panthers coming off a 49-28 loss Thursday El Paso Franklin, Permian has had its back to the wall in things to fix.

“Like everyone else, we have to improve week to week,” Ellison said. “We have a good football team coming to town this week on Friday night so our focus has been us getting better and practicing better. We had a good start to the week of practice.”

>> EXTRA DAY OF REST: By the time the Panthers take the field Friday against the Dragons, Permian will have had six days to prepare, something Ellison hopes comes in handy.

“Obviously, with playing on a Thursday game, you get an extra day of rest to heal some bumps and bruises,” Ellison said.” We used those days to our advantage. It’s a plus for us.”

>> IMPROVEMENT After struggling in the season opener against DeSoto, Permian’s junior quarterback Harper Terry will be coming off a slightly better performance against El Paso Franklin, completing 13-of-28 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns.

“Harper’s improved every single day,” Ellison said. “With a full game underneath his belt, he did some good things.

“He still has some things to correct but he’s improved and he’s gotten better every day. He’ll continue to improve day-to-day.”

>> DEFENSIVE WOES: The Panthers’ defense has been caught battling uphill this season, allowing 84 points the first two games.

“We have some guys who need to step up and play,” Ellison said. “We’ve challenged our seniors and challenged them as a team especially on the defensive side of the ball.

“We have some guys who need to step up and fly around the ball. We have to step up our intensity. The next guy has to step up.”

>> SCOUTING SOUTHLAKE CARROLL: Led by head coach Riley Dodge, the Dragons (2-0) come into Odessa after putting up easy victories over South Grand Prairie (35-20) and Colleyville Heritage (50-9).

Friday’s 7 p.m. contest will mark the third time the two teams have faced each other and will be the second meeting in as many years.

Southlake Carroll came away with a 24-20 win over the Panthers last year at Dragon Stadium.

“I mean, they’re a great, well-coached, disciplined football team,” Ellison said. “They don’t do a lot of different things on offense.

“What they do, they do extremely well. They run the ball extremely well. They throw the ball with great accuracy.

“They have a good quarterback with plenty of experience and a sound offensive line. Defensively, they do a great job of getting to where they need to be. They fly to the football and they’re a top-10 team for a reason.”

>> UNWANTED RECORD: It’s not something that happens every year, but the Panthers’ start has been historic but for the wrong reasons, starting 0-2 for just the fifth time in school history.

Two of those 0-2 starts happened in this decade alone with the last one coming in 2013 (when the Panthers began the season 0-3 that year) and the other in 2012.

The other times Permian started the season with two consecutive losses was in 1964 and 1959.

Ellison and his players aren’t getting too caught up in the records.

“Here’s the deal, if you start looking at records, whether you’re winning or losing, you’re not doing your job,” Ellison said. “That’s what it comes down to. You have to be disciplined as coaches and players. You have to come to work every day.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re 0-2 or 2-0. If you’re 2-0 and you’re not practicing very well, then you’re going to get worse. If you’re 0-2 and you’re not practicing well, you’re still going to get worse. We’re coming in and focusing on getting better each and every day.”

>> SUB-VARSITY: The Permian JV black came away with a 14-7 win against Wolfforth Frenship on Sept. 4 on the road while the JV white fell to the Tigers 28-8.

The freshman black came away with a 36-16 victory against Frenship on Sept. 4 at Ratliff Stadium while the freshman white ended up shutting out the Tigers 24-0.

