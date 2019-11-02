WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers close weekend with win over Southwest JV

It wasn’t pretty, but it was pretty effective when the Odessa College women’s basketball team faced the University of the Southwest JV.

It also was last minute.

Maria Guimaraes scored a game-high 16 points off the bench to lead five Lady Wranglers in double figures in a 121-37 victory against the Lady Mustangs in the Wrangler Club Classic Saturday at the OC Sports Center.

Geovana Lopes added 15 points, Okako Adika finished with 13, Jordan Brown had 12 and Matilda Ahlberg chipped in 11 as Odessa College improved to 2-0 this season.

Of the 14 players on the Lady Wranglers’ roster, 13 found the scoresheet.

Shanice Cabrales finished with 13 points for the University of the Southwest JV (0-2), which was filling in for a team was unable to travel to the tournament.

“I thought it was good for us because we got a chance to work against a zone,” Odessa College coach Ara Baten said. “We don’t usually get a chance to work on that.

“We had a different team scheduled to come and they weren’t able to make it, so Southwest was able fill that spot and this was in September so I appreciate that. They have some good kids that are playing the game because they love the sport and that’s all you can ask for.”

The Lady Mustangs kept the game close through the first three minutes, pulling within one (10-9) on a 3-pointer by Aubrey Thomas.

From that point, however, the Lady Wranglers imposed their will at both ends of the floor, pulling away to a 28-13 lead after one quarter and then 61-20 at halftime.

It was more of the same in the second half as Odessa College worked with different lineups through the final two quarters as Baten experimented with personnel.

“That’s what these games allow us to do,” Baten said. “We are looking to find the right mix so to get ready for January and February.

“I got a chance to play a lot of people today, and yesterday (against Iowa Western Community College), so that’s always good this time of the year.”

The teams will meet again Tuesday before the Lady Wranglers head to Arizona to face Eastern Arizona College, Pima Community College and Mesa Community College, an annual trip for the program.

“We are going to face some strong teams in Arizona,” Baten said. “Eastern Arizona and Pima are very strong Division II teams that can compete against Division I teams; they are always ranked in the Top 10 or Top 5.

“It’s going to be good competition and we’re looking forward to it.”

