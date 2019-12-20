HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Alpine's Fellows earns 2019 Utility Player of the Year

Alpine’s Aaron Fellows knows exactly when the groundwork was laid for the 2019 season.

“It was the Monday after we lost to Idalou,” Fellows said of the Fightin’ Bucks’ bi-district setback in 2018.

“The coaches pulled us, the players who were going to be seniors, into the office and set the boundaries, which were to be different than any other team that had come through here. We had to put the work in after school and it paid off.”

That was on Nov. 19, 2018, and indeed the extra effort shone throughout Alpine’s season — though it did get off to a rough start.

After back-to-back setbacks against Fort Stockton and Denver City to open the season, the Fightin’ Bucks reeled off nine consecutive victories before a loss to Friona in the area round of the playoffs.

In the middle of it all was Fellows, the offensive juggernaut and son of head coach John Fellows.

After splitting time with newcomer Jayden Canaba, Aaron Fellows took over the quarterback spot and then things, “just started to click” from there.

Fellows finished 61-of-100 passing for 905 yards and three touchdowns and carried the ball 174 times for 1,174 yards and 20 touchdowns.

He also caught 11 passes for 229 yard and three scores, made 41 tackles on defense, with three sacks, seven tackles for loss and five pass breakups.

For his efforts, Fellows has been selected as the Odessa American’s 2019 Utility Player of the Year.

“He pretty much can do anything on the offensive side that we ask him to do,” head coach, and proud father, John Fellows said. “He settled in in Week 5 or 6 at the quarterback spot and it started clicking.

“His knowledge of the game is very high; his football IQ is huge as he’s been around it his entire life. Defensively, he started for us at free safety and we used him a lot more in a run-support role, the eighth or ninth man in the box.

At the beginning of the 2019 campaign, that free safety spot was the most comfortable for Aaron Fellows as he and Canaba tried to find ways to consistently move a young Fightin’ Bucks team down the field.

That youth played out in the consecutive losses at the season’s onset, games that Fellows said matured Alpine’s players in a hurry.

“We only had 10 seniors and only about six that had played,” he added. “In the beginning of the season, against Fort Stockton, it was like ‘Friday Night Lights’ and they didn’t know how to handle it.

“Against Denver City, they were just better than us. And my biggest thing, I knew that I could do it (quarterback), I just put too much pressure on myself early in the season. I just started having fun and enjoying the quarterback role and it started to click around Week 5.”

Alpine was in the middle of its nine-game winning streak at that point, with a showdown looming against Crane for the District 1-3A Division II title.

All Fellows did that night was score three times, including the game-winner in a 22-16 overtime victory that clinched the top spot heading into the playoffs. After a bi-district victory against Lubbock Roosevelt, the Fightin’ Bucks lost to Friona in the area round, bringing Fellows’ high school career to a close.

“Just extremely proud of him and the whole team and it goes back to the work that they put in year round lifting weights, basketball, baseball, 7-on-7, everything,” John Fellows said. “It was nice to see it pay off for them.

“At the end of the year, against Friona, I looked at the seniors and they weren’t crying; they were smiling. They had no regrets; they went out with no regrets."

The younger Fellows agreed, saying that’s one of the things that the seniors had talked about, first after the end of the 2018 and again after the first two games of this season.

No matter the outcome, they wanted to be able to look in the mirror, and at each other, and know that they all had given 100 percent between the lines under the lights.

“Everything we do in life, no regrets,” Aaron Fellows said. “We played our hardest every single ball game and that’s why there were no tears, we knew we had given everything we had.

“Against Friona, we did a couple things in critical moments and didn’t take care of the football as well as we had all year. Friona took care of the football and that was the difference.”

Still, the disappointing end couldn’t dampen this season, or the previous three, for Fellows.

He’s looking to move on to the next level on the gridiron and until then, will look back fondly at the last four years in Alpine.

“Being a coach’s kid, we’ve moved a bit,” he said. “I’m just thankful for the opportunity to play at Alpine.

“This is the greatest community I’ve been a part of; whether you are winning or losing, they are always supportive.”

