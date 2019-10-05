COLLEGE SOCCER: UTPB falls to Midwestern State

Trevor Amann had a goal and an assist Saturday as Midwestern State struck for three goals in each half to defeat UTPB 6-0 in Lone Star Conference men’s soccer action at Falcon Field.

Six players scored goals for the Mustangs (8-1 overall, 3-0 LSC) and goalkeeper Marc-Antoine Huzen was required to make just one save for the shutout. Midwestern State finished with a 29-10 advantage in shots taken with a 13-1 edge in shots on goal.

Alfonso Aragon and Jerry Bohi each played a half in goal for UTPB (2-7, 0-3). Aragon made four saves with Bohi recording three.

UTPB returns to action at 7 p.m. Thursday with a conference match at Dallas Baptist.