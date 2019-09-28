  • September 28, 2019

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College sweeps Western Texas College - Odessa American: Sports

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College sweeps Western Texas College

Box Score

Odessa College def. Western Texas College

25-19, 25-16, 25-21

At Western Texas College, Snyder

Kills — Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 1, Savannah Marenco 3, Emery Judkins 4, Carol Santana 7, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 10, Lyric Love 4, Maria Rodrigues 7, Lexi Parrish 4.

Blocks — Odessa College: Emery Judkins 1, Carol Santana 1, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 2.5, Lyric Love 5.5, Maria Rodrigues 0.5, Lexi Parrish 3.5.

Assists — Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 18, Emery Judkins 1, Sabrina De Lima 1, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 1, Marina De La Rosa 17.

Digs — Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 7, Savannah Marenco 1, Emery Judkins 9, Sabrina De Lima 9, Carol Santana 7, Marina De La Rosa 4, Vanessa Colling 1, Faith Sanchez 5, Maria Rodrigues 2, Lexi Parrish 1.

Aces — Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 2, Savannah Marenco 1, Sabrina De Lima 2, Faith Sanchez 1.

Records

Odessa College (19-1, 2-1); Western Texas College (4-12, 0-3).

Posted: Saturday, September 28, 2019 4:45 pm

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College sweeps Western Texas College

SNYDER The Odessa College volleyball team bounced back from its first loss of the season with a sweep, 25-19, 25-16, 25-21, Saturday over Western Texas College in Western Junior College Athletic Conference action.  

Luisa Silva Dos Santos led the Lady Wranglers (19-1, 2-1 WJCAC) with 10 kills to go with two blocks and Summer Ah Choy and Marina De La Rosa added 19 and 18 assists, respectively. Lyric Love led Odessa College with one block and nine assisted blocks.  

The Lady Wranglers are back in action at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Clarendon College at the OC Sports Center.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, September 28, 2019 4:45 pm.

