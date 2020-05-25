LOOKING BACK: May 26 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1969: John Warren and Dan Strong pulled off the victory in the Quarter Century Partnership golf tournament at Odessa Country Club. Strong made a 55-foot birdie putt on the second hole of the sudden-death playoff to defeat the pairing of Ed Moses and Dr. Dean Strack. … Mike Cleckler of Odessa won the 22nd Monahans Invitational golf tournament. Cleckler shot a final-round 68 for a two-day total of 139 and a one-stroke victory over Odessa’s Pat Campbell. … Former Odessa College golfer Eddie Burkett defeated Crane’s Danny Alvey on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to take the honors in the Big Lake Invitational golf tournament. Burkett matched Alvey the final nine holes of regulation play with 36 but birdied on the first extra hole.

>> 1985: Iraan graduate Darla Graham talked about her experience from running over the past four years. She owned seven gold medals from the Class 1A state track meet, four in the 1,600 and three in the 800. … Everman baseball defeated Pecos 5-3 to complete a two-game sweep and knock the Eagles out of the state playoffs in Fort Worth. Everman advanced to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs. Pecos closed the season at 19-6.

>> 1994: The Permian football team was getting ready to end its spring workouts with the annual Black-White game at Ratliff Stadium. The Panthers were under the direction of first-year head coach Randy Mayes, who took over the program a month earlier. … The Midland Angels dropped a 7-2 contest against Arkansas at Ray Winder Field in Little Rock, Ark.

>> 2010: Odessa High graduated Chelsey Walters helped Angelo State qualify for the NCAA Division II National Tournament. The Rambelles were preparing to face Metro State (Colo.) in the first round. … Alpine’s softball began a best-of-three series against Early in the Region I-2A final.