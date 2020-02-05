  • February 5, 2020

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB adds new members on signing day - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB adds new members on signing day

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, February 5, 2020 7:06 pm

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB adds new members on signing day By Lee Scheide lscheide@oaoa.com, 432-333-7703 Odessa American

UTPB head football coach Justin Carrigan went live on social media every 15 minutes Wednesday morning, updating the fans of the Falcons’ program on the latest members of the 2020 recruiting class.

Even with the campus closed because of inclement weather in the Permian Basin, it was a busy day for Carrigan and his staff, as each broadcast brought four, five or six new players into the fold for the upcoming season.

When all was said and done, the Falcons added 29 high school players to the eight junior college transfers already inked by the program.

“A little bit of everything,” Carrigan said in a statement when asked about the focus on this year’s recruiting class. “Each year, try and sign something from every position.

“A little more focus on the offensive side of the ball.”

Among those committing to UTPB as it heads into its fifth season of competition were Odessa High linebacker Cade Mendoza and Greenwood wide receiver Brody Ray.

Ray caught 51 passes for 1,128 yards and 18 touchdowns to help the Rangers reach the Class 4A Division II state semifinals in 2019.

Carrigan expects both to compete for playing time when they get on campus in the summer.

“The fact that both of those guys are local,” Carrigan said. “Brody has the great ability to come in and stretch the field as an outside receiver.

“Cade Mendoza can come in and be on the defensive side of the ball where we have some voids left from Chris Hoad and Keegan Gray that graduated.”

Another player that could see the field at some point during his freshman season is quarterback Brayden Thomas of Saginaw Boswell.

Thomas passed for more than 7,500 yards during his high-school career, with 93 touchdowns, and was the District 6-5A Player of the Year in 2017.

He also is the only quarterback in this year’s class.

“His ability to extend the play with his feet, his mobility,” Carrigan said about Thomas’ top attributes. “He’s got a live arm and has the knack for the big play.”

The Falcons are coming off a program-best four-win season, capping the 2019 campaign with victories in two of their final three Lone Star Conference games, including a 70-14 rout of Texas A&M-Kingsville on the final day of the regular season.

It was also the first time in program history that UTPB had won two conference games in the same season, giving the Falcons a huge boost heading into the recruiting process and offseason workouts.

Another plus is building of the D. Kirk Edwards Family Human Performance Center, which will have locker rooms, team meeting areas, coaches offices and strength training facilities, along with housing the school’s Kinesiology Department.

Having state-of-the-art facilities is a definite plus during recruiting.

“I think the most important thing is that is shows an investment from administration for the student athletes and wanting to have some of the best facilities in the country,” Carrigan said.

Contact Lee Scheide on Twitter @OALeeScheide, on Facebook at OA Lee Scheide, or call 432-333-7703.

Posted in , , , on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 7:06 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
24°
Humidity: 79%
Winds: SSW at 2mph
Feels Like: 24°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 29°/Low 18°
A few clouds. Lows overnight in the upper teens.

thursday

weather
High 48°/Low 32°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s.

friday

weather
High 64°/Low 32°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]