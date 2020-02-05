COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB adds new members on signing day

UTPB head football coach Justin Carrigan went live on social media every 15 minutes Wednesday morning, updating the fans of the Falcons’ program on the latest members of the 2020 recruiting class.

Even with the campus closed because of inclement weather in the Permian Basin, it was a busy day for Carrigan and his staff, as each broadcast brought four, five or six new players into the fold for the upcoming season.

When all was said and done, the Falcons added 29 high school players to the eight junior college transfers already inked by the program.

“A little bit of everything,” Carrigan said in a statement when asked about the focus on this year’s recruiting class. “Each year, try and sign something from every position.

“A little more focus on the offensive side of the ball.”

Among those committing to UTPB as it heads into its fifth season of competition were Odessa High linebacker Cade Mendoza and Greenwood wide receiver Brody Ray.

Ray caught 51 passes for 1,128 yards and 18 touchdowns to help the Rangers reach the Class 4A Division II state semifinals in 2019.

Carrigan expects both to compete for playing time when they get on campus in the summer.

“The fact that both of those guys are local,” Carrigan said. “Brody has the great ability to come in and stretch the field as an outside receiver.

“Cade Mendoza can come in and be on the defensive side of the ball where we have some voids left from Chris Hoad and Keegan Gray that graduated.”

Another player that could see the field at some point during his freshman season is quarterback Brayden Thomas of Saginaw Boswell.

Thomas passed for more than 7,500 yards during his high-school career, with 93 touchdowns, and was the District 6-5A Player of the Year in 2017.

He also is the only quarterback in this year’s class.

“His ability to extend the play with his feet, his mobility,” Carrigan said about Thomas’ top attributes. “He’s got a live arm and has the knack for the big play.”

The Falcons are coming off a program-best four-win season, capping the 2019 campaign with victories in two of their final three Lone Star Conference games, including a 70-14 rout of Texas A&M-Kingsville on the final day of the regular season.

It was also the first time in program history that UTPB had won two conference games in the same season, giving the Falcons a huge boost heading into the recruiting process and offseason workouts.

Another plus is building of the D. Kirk Edwards Family Human Performance Center, which will have locker rooms, team meeting areas, coaches offices and strength training facilities, along with housing the school’s Kinesiology Department.

Having state-of-the-art facilities is a definite plus during recruiting.

“I think the most important thing is that is shows an investment from administration for the student athletes and wanting to have some of the best facilities in the country,” Carrigan said.