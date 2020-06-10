COLLEGE SPORTS: UTPB athletics to play reduced schedules in 2020-21

UTPB athletics announced Wednesday that the NCAA is reducing maximum number of contests allowed for all Division II sports for the 2020-21 academic year due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and budget concerns for each school.

The changes were approved by the Division II President’s Council and will only take affect for the upcoming school year.

Among the changes is that the UTPB football team will only play 10 games as opposed to 11 scheduled for the 2020 season. The Falcons were scheduled to host Wayland Baptist Sept. 3 at Ratliff Stadium in the season opener.

The school stated in a release that it was working with the Lone Star Conference on updating all athletics schedules and that they would all be released at a later date.