  • January 5, 2020

RODEO: CNFR saddle bronc champ focuses on 2020 - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

RODEO: CNFR saddle bronc champ focuses on 2020

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, January 5, 2020 8:04 pm

RODEO: CNFR saddle bronc champ focuses on 2020 By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

Riggin Smith isn’t someone who likes to dwell too much into the past. He will admit, though, that 2019 proved to be a good year for him.

Competing for Clarendon College, Smith proved to be the best at his craft, taking home the saddle bronc title at the College National Finals Rodeo last June.

Earlier that same month, while still competing on his PRCA permit, he outlasted a strong field of riders and stock to earn the buckle at the Old Fort Days Rodeo in Fort Smith, Ark.

He finished the year No. 4 in the final RAM Rodeo Pro Circuit rankings of 2019.

A new year brings a new rodeo and the focus shifted to the SandHills Stock Show and Rodeo Friday at the Ector County Coliseum. For Smith, that’s exactly how he likes it.

“It was good to end last year on that note,” Smith said before his ride Friday. “My focus has definitely turned to this year and trying to the best I can here and at the college rodeos.”

What was helping Smith feel confident was his familiarity where he was riding. This was his third time riding at the Ector County Coliseum and that made him feel comfortable going into the first night of competition.

“I feel right at home here and it’s a building I feel comfortable with,” Smith said. “You just want to ride against some of the best guys in the world. You do that by coming here and it’s a great field.”

The Winterset, Iowa native got off to a good start in defense of his title, finishing as the champion rider at the Sul Ross Rodeo in September in Alpine. He followed that up with another title two weeks later at the Vernon College rodeo in the saddle bronc.

That success is something that has and continues to drive Smith as he continues his career.

“It’s just a lot of hard work to be able to do this,” Smith said. “It’s something that’s verified all the time that by just talking to God and putting in that work. It’s a great feeling.”

He also is motivated by former Tarleton State cowboy Brody Cress, who finished with 12 wins in saddle bronc last season on the PRCA and who is also a two-time qualifier (2015, 2018) to the National Circuit Finals Rodeo.

“Brody is one of the best and he just went back to the finals again,” Smith said. “It makes a lot easier when you are coming to compete against him.

“We got a lot of guys in college that are also competing in pro rodeos but you have to really step your game up when you get here to this level.”

Smith finished with a qualifying ride on the saddle bronc but only recorded a score of 60, behind the pace of the 83 point score set by Wyatt Casper of Pampa. Even if the ride isn’t as successful as he hopes, Smith always draws back to staying focused on what’s ahead, not behind him.

“I just try to take things one event at a time,” he said. “I just want to ride the best I can. If I can do that, I just let the chips can fall where they are.”

Posted in , , on Sunday, January 5, 2020 8:04 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
43°
Humidity: 43%
Winds: ESE at 6mph
Feels Like: 40°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 64°/Low 33°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

monday

weather
High 62°/Low 28°
Windy with plenty of sun. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 20s.

tuesday

weather
High 60°/Low 35°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]