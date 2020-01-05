RODEO: CNFR saddle bronc champ focuses on 2020

Riggin Smith isn’t someone who likes to dwell too much into the past. He will admit, though, that 2019 proved to be a good year for him.

Competing for Clarendon College, Smith proved to be the best at his craft, taking home the saddle bronc title at the College National Finals Rodeo last June.

Earlier that same month, while still competing on his PRCA permit, he outlasted a strong field of riders and stock to earn the buckle at the Old Fort Days Rodeo in Fort Smith, Ark.

He finished the year No. 4 in the final RAM Rodeo Pro Circuit rankings of 2019.

A new year brings a new rodeo and the focus shifted to the SandHills Stock Show and Rodeo Friday at the Ector County Coliseum. For Smith, that’s exactly how he likes it.

“It was good to end last year on that note,” Smith said before his ride Friday. “My focus has definitely turned to this year and trying to the best I can here and at the college rodeos.”

What was helping Smith feel confident was his familiarity where he was riding. This was his third time riding at the Ector County Coliseum and that made him feel comfortable going into the first night of competition.

“I feel right at home here and it’s a building I feel comfortable with,” Smith said. “You just want to ride against some of the best guys in the world. You do that by coming here and it’s a great field.”

The Winterset, Iowa native got off to a good start in defense of his title, finishing as the champion rider at the Sul Ross Rodeo in September in Alpine. He followed that up with another title two weeks later at the Vernon College rodeo in the saddle bronc.

That success is something that has and continues to drive Smith as he continues his career.

“It’s just a lot of hard work to be able to do this,” Smith said. “It’s something that’s verified all the time that by just talking to God and putting in that work. It’s a great feeling.”

He also is motivated by former Tarleton State cowboy Brody Cress, who finished with 12 wins in saddle bronc last season on the PRCA and who is also a two-time qualifier (2015, 2018) to the National Circuit Finals Rodeo.

“Brody is one of the best and he just went back to the finals again,” Smith said. “It makes a lot easier when you are coming to compete against him.

“We got a lot of guys in college that are also competing in pro rodeos but you have to really step your game up when you get here to this level.”

Smith finished with a qualifying ride on the saddle bronc but only recorded a score of 60, behind the pace of the 83 point score set by Wyatt Casper of Pampa. Even if the ride isn’t as successful as he hopes, Smith always draws back to staying focused on what’s ahead, not behind him.

“I just try to take things one event at a time,” he said. “I just want to ride the best I can. If I can do that, I just let the chips can fall where they are.”