SCHOLAR ATHLETE PRESENTED BY ODESSA COLLEGE: Seminole's Carter balances plenty of demands on time

SCHOLAR ATHLETE PRESENTED BY ODESSA COLLEGE: Seminole's Carter balances plenty of demands on time

Madison Carter Bio

MADISON CARTER

SEMINOLE

>> Academic Rank: (2nd out of 152, Salutatorian)

>> Sports: Basketball, Track, Cross Country, Soccer

>> Academic bio: 4.4183 GPA (weighted), National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Honor Roll, History Student of the Year, Vet Medicine Student of the Year

>> Athletic bio: UIL Soccer State Champion (Stephenville H.S., 2017), All-District, Newcomer of the Year

>> Activities: Cross Country, Track, Basketball, Soccer, Seminole FFA (Chapter Conducting, Quiz, Radio, Skills, Job Interview, Meat Judging, Vet Science, Chapter Officer Team), National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, President of WIT program

>> College and major: Texas Tech University (Pre-Nursing)

>> Goals for the future: Attend Texas Tech University Nursing school to become a Registered Nurse specializing in Pediatrics ICU to serve the rural community

>> Favorite subject: Biology

>> Favorite book: Hamlet

>> Favorite musician: The Beatles

>> Role model: My first basketball coach, Kristi Mayes

Posted: Thursday, May 21, 2020 6:43 pm

SCHOLAR ATHLETE PRESENTED BY ODESSA COLLEGE: Seminole's Carter balances plenty of demands on time By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

The last couple of years have been a balancing act for Seminole senior Madison Carter.

From representing the Maidens on the basketball court and the track, to tending to her pigs for the latest stock show, she’s had to make scheduling a priority.

“I didn’t have time to procrastinate and that was something I learned early on,” Carter said. “I had to schedule and prioritize and get my homework done so I could get ready for whatever the next thing I had to do was.”

All that hard work has paid off for Carter as she will graduate Seminole as the salutatorian for the Class of 2020 and attend Texas Tech in the fall to study nursing.

She says she’s choosing to go that route because she wants to give back to others in her community. Carter has grown up in small towns for most of her life and spent the first two years of high school in Stephenville, winning a state championship in soccer her freshman year with the Honeybees before moving to Seminole prior to the start of her junior year.

“I’ve always had a passion for helping people,” she said. “I just feel the need to give back to the community that has made me who I am.”

She also gets plenty of influence from her father, Joe, the head girls track coach at Seminole and mother Rachel, who works as a counselor.

Seminole girls basketball head coach Tri Danley coached Carter for one season this past year and says that as the only senior on the team, she was an integral part of the team’s success.

“She has been one of the best leaders I’ve had to privilege to coach,” Danley said. “She led by example and was just a true leader for us.

Danley added that those leadership qualities and her high character can also be attributed to her parents. Madison also has a younger sister, Taylor, who plays on the Maidens basketball team.

 “They did a great job,” Danley said. “They’re all great people and to see what Madison is able to do is a reflection of that as well.”

When not on the court or on the track, Carter spends a good portion of her time staying involved with Future Farmers of America chapter at both schools.

That includes raising rabbits her freshman year to raising pigs each of the last two years all while balancing a research project on consumer perceptions of organic goods during her sophomore year.

Even though she did not compete in stock shows this year, Carter says that she was able to learn a lot of skills for her future career.

“It was time consuming and another thing I had on my plate but I really enjoyed it,” she said. “Even after practices and games, I had to feed and water those pigs. The stock shows are really fun and it’s a good time to spend time with your friends.”

Unfortunately for Carter, she wasn’t able to finish off her senior year the way she wanted to. After recovering from an injury suffered during basketball season, she was set to make her return to the track following spring break.

That plan was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic, which closed schools and athletics for the rest of the year. Even though it wasn’t the ending she hoped for, Carter is ready to move on to the next chapter of her life.

 “It’s been kind of hard to process but I’m a pretty flexible person,” Carter said. “It’s just one of those situations where we have to go with the flow.”

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

Posted in , , , , , , on Thursday, May 21, 2020 6:43 pm.

