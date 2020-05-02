COLLEGE SIGNINGS: Permian's Gore ready for new opportunity to resume career at UTPB

A knee injury pretty much ended Hannah Gore’s senior soccer season before it began, and the coronavirus pandemic curtailed her comeback just as it got started.

Despite spending more time off the pitch than on for the last eight months, the Permian senior hasn’t played her last match.

Gore signed with UTPB on Friday despite her layoff.

“When I was injured, I really thought I was never going to get to play again,” said Gore, who earned All-District 2-6A honorable mention honors as a midfielder her junior year. “I got very discouraged. Once I heard we were going to get a new coach here at UTPB, I thought that I would go ahead and give it a try because I missed playing so much.

“Since I got the opportunity, I feel like I’ve grown to love my sport all over again. I kind of got a little burned out and was very discouraged. It was my senior year and I really expected to do a lot this year. When I heard that Coach (Lynsey) Winkler was going to come here, I got really excited that I could try out and it all worked out really well.”

Gore was injured while playing for her club team, Ajax West Texas, over Labor Day weekend at a tournament in the Dallas area.

She underwent surgery in late September, but made it back for a brief appearance in Permian’s final home match against Midland High on March 10.

That turned out to be the Lady Panthers’ final match as the COVID-19 outbreak resulted in the cancellation of the regular-season finale and playoffs.

“I think for someone like Hannah, who took a very nasty knee injury, and really had her soccer career torn away from her so early in her senior year, it was really kind of devastating,” Permian coach Chad Peterson said. “She had to go through surgery, go through rehab and displayed her work ethic to get back on the field. I think that’s more than admirable for a school to take a chance on her.

“With nobody having seen her in more than a year, that was really what people were doing, taking a chance. But for this kid, it’s the right chance for anybody. There’s going to be schools really upset that they gave up on her.”

Gore said having a chance to play this season was a motivating factor during her rehab.

“It was a really good experience,” she said. “When I first had my surgery, I didn’t expect to get to go back out there. I didn’t have anything to work for until Coach Peterson mentioned playing in the senior night game. When we thought about it, it was exactly six months after my surgery and I was able to get released by then. It all worked out really well.

“I feel like that really helped, having a goal at the end of my physical therapy, so I had something to work really hard for. I feel like I’m a ton stronger than I was before I had my surgery.

Gore made her commitment to the Falcons alongside club teammate, and high school rival, Jenna McEnaney of Midland Lee. McEnaney, a goal keeper, missed her junior season after undergoing knee surgery.

Gore said the pair will be joined by other Ajax West Texas players at UTPB.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen any club teammates sign together because, usually, everybody signs at their high schools,” Gore said. “They’re all such quality players.

“I’m just excited to get to play with them again. A lot of the team at UTPB is really nice and I’m excited to get to go there. Also, the new athletic facility is extremely nice. It’s like a DI facility, I think.”

