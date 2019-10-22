HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Odessa High notebook for Oct. 22

The Odessa High football team has gone through plenty of adversity this season, particularly the last two weeks. In the first two District 2-6A games against Permian and Midland Lee, respectively, the Bronchos have been outscored 86-7.

Head coach Danny Servance knows that things haven’t been easy, but has tried to convey a simple message to his team.

“There are still things to play for,” said Servance after Friday’s game. “I say it all the time that our kids are resilient. That’s how they’re made and they know how to fight.”

At 2-5 overall and 0-2 in District 2-6A play, the Bronchos currently sit in the bottom of the district standings. That said, a win can go a long way in determining whether Odessa High can keep playing after Nov. 8.

That’s why Servance is hammering home the point of sticking together through tough times.

“You always have to try and be the leader in order for your kids to continue to believe in themselves,” he said. “You just have to set the precedent and remind them in order to be successful, you have to stick together.

“The only guys that are important are that guys that are right here in this huddle and you have to commit to each other. When adversity comes, that’s the time to come closer together and not farther apart.”

Odessa High will have to show that fight against Wolfforth Frenship (5-2, 1-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

The last time the Bronchos and Tigers faced each other, Odessa High overwhelmed Frenship in a 56-10 road victory. This is a different year, however, and Servance acknowledged the Tigers are a different and much improved team, particularly with their passing attack.

“Their receivers run terrific routes and they have a lot of team speed also,” Servance said. “Guys like (Drew) Hocutt and (Cooper) Scott do a great job of running those crisp, precise routes. When plays break down, they’re really scary because they do a great job of getting open.”

The signal caller making sure those guys get the ball is senior Donovan Smith. The Texas Tech commit has sparked the Tigers in 2019, throwing for 2,122 yards and 18 touchdowns in seven games. He’s also a dual threat with seven touchdowns rushing.

“You have to try and make him uncomfortable,” said Servance of Smith. “I’ve seen him pick people apart, but he can run too. He keeps a lot of plays alive and can make any throw from any place on the field. He’s a very talented quarterback so we have to do our best to try and slow him down a little bit.”

>> NEW RUNNERS: Senior Cade Mendoza and sophomore Mario Valdez each had their first carries of the season Friday against Midland Lee. Mendoza had seven carries for 33 yards while, Valdez finished with 6 yards on seven carries.

As for the regulars at running back, Michael Salas finished with 11 carries for 80 yards against the Rebels, while leading rusher Senjun McGarity did not play.

>> ON QUARTERBACKS: Sophomore Diego Cervantes left in the first half of Friday’s game against Midland Lee and did not return. He did not practice Monday and Servance said that he was still being evaluated.

Dre Cobb took over as the signal caller against the Rebels and took the snaps at quarterback during practice Monday. Servance said Cobb played well and wants him to be ready if he’s the one who starts against Frenship.

“We just want him to manage the game,” Servance said. “He doesn’t have to go win it or have to do anything spectacular. Just make good decisions, be the captain out there and navigate what you see on defense and make the right checks and calls.”

Servance also confirmed Monday that senior Ivan Miranda is no longer on the team. Miranda had 517 yards passing, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also ran for 142 yards and two scores.

>> SNAPSHOT DAY: Friday marks the start of the biennial realignment process with “Snapshot Day.” All schools across the state of Texas are required to send in their enrollment numbers to the UIL to begin the process. The conference cutoffs will be announced in December and the new district alignments will be unveiled on Feb. 3, 2020.

>> SUBVARSITY SCORES: Midland Lee 43, JV White 21; JV Red 22, Midland Lee 21; Midland Lee 28, Freshman White 8; Midland Lee 28, Freshman Red 6.

>> UP NEXT: JV White and JV Red at Wolfforth Frenship, 5 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Peoples Bank Stadium, Wolfforth; Freshman White and Freshman Red vs. Wolfforth Frenship, 5 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Ratliff Stadium.