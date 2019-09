HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: El Paso Franklin has all the answers against Permian

EL PASO FRANKLIN 49, PERMIAN 28

Franklin 14 14 7 14 — 49

Permian 7 7 7 7 — 28

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

El Paso Franklin: David Powers 6 run (Taj Westrick kick). 5:50. Drive: 10 plays, 80 yards, 2:50. Key plays: Pablo Ryan ran for seven yards on one carry and Eriwin Sutton had a 37-yard run on another.

Permian: Amarion Garrett 74 run (Carson Roberts kick), 5:35. 1 play, 74-yards, 0:14. Key plays: None.

El Paso Franklin: Danny Walther 10 run (Taj Westrick kick). 3:17. 10 plays, 75 yards, 2:18. Key plays: Walther hooked up to Michael Haack twice on the drive n receptions of nine and 17 yards.

Second Quarter

El Paso Franklin: Pablo Payan 22 pass from Danny Walther (Taj Westrick kick). 7:05. 13 plays, 80 yards, 4:58. Key plays: Walther hoked up with Haack on a nine-yard pass.

Permian: Malachi Medlock 8 pass from Harper Terry (Carson Roberts kick). 1:00. 4 plays, 42 yards, 1:03. Key plays: Terry scrambled for a 12 yard run before rushing for 26 yards on another play.

El Paso Franklin: Gabriel Stonewall 24 pass from Danny Walther (Taj Westrick kick). 0:17. 4 plays, 72 yards, 0:33. Key plays: Walther hooked up with Haack for a 22-yard pass.

Third Quarter

El Paso Franklin: Gabriel Stonewall 4 pass from Danny Walther (Taj Westrick kick). 9:29. 8 plays, 75 yards, 2:31. Key plays: Bryce Clark had a 23-yard reception to help put the Cougars in good field position. Devyn Clark then had a 21 yard reception.

Permian: Neri Carasco 14 pass from Harper Terry (Carson Roberts kick). 0:53. 5 plays, 39 yards, 2:51. Key plays: Amarion Garrett hauled in a 16-yard pass from Terry to help put the Panthers in good field position.

Fourth Quarter

El Paso Franklin: Danny Walther 26 run (Taj Westrick kick). 9:40. 57 plays, 58 yards, 3:04. Key plays: Pablo Payan had multiple runs on the drive.

Permian: Neri Carasco 27 pass from Harper Terry (Carson Roberts kick). 2:00. 1 play, 27 yards, 0:08. Key plays: None

El Paso Franklin: Ethan Bustillos 6 run (Taj Westrick kick). 1:11. 3 play, 16 yards, 0:49.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

Franklin Permian

First Downs 28 24

Total Yards 480 384

Rushes-Yards 37-194 38-176

Passing Yards 296 202

Passing 24-31-1—296 12-24-1—208

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-2

Punts-Avg 2-28 3-45.6

Penalties-Yards 8-60 7-96.5

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

El Paso Franklin: Ethan Bustillos 13-66, Erwin Sutton 3-43, Danny Walther 13-40, Pablo Payan 9-29, David Powers 1-6..

Permian: Harper Terry 6-51, Nate Arredondo 2-30, Malachi Medlock 8-26, Amarion Garrett 2-25, Hunter Tate 3-19, Alex Rose 3-19, Marcel Jenkins 1-6, Chase Stell 2-0.

Passing

El Paso Franklin: Danny Walther: 24-31-1—296.

Permian: Harper Terry 12-24-1—208.

Receiving

El Paso Franklin: Gabe Stonewall 7-89, Michael Haack 5-70, Devyn Clark 4-57, Bryce Clark 5-51, Pablo Payan 1-22, Erwin Sutton 2-7.

Permian: Garrett 5-119, Neri Carrasco 3-55, Kaleb Evans 2-26, Malachi Medlock 1-5, Reese Calhoun-Rivera 1-3.

