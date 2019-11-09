COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Falcons shake off quick turnaround, pull away from Adams State

Less than 24 hours after a victory in its home opener, the UTPB men’s basketball team found itself back at work.

Harder work, perhaps, than the Falcons expected.

Carson Newsome scored 15 points to lead six UTBP players in double figures in a 94-75 nonconference victory against Adams State Saturday at the Falcon Dome.

Donoven Carlisle and Pat Dembley each finished with 13 points, Jordan Horn and Fernandez Jones both chipped in 11 and Adam Rivera contributed 10 to the victory.

The Falcons improved to 3-2 with their third straight victory.

“ I didn’t think we had the same kind of energy at the start like we did last night,” UTPB coach Josh Newman said. “But that’s to be expected when you play twice within 24 hours but I thought they pushed through it; any win is a good win.”

Rylan O’Brien led the Grizzlies (0-2) with a game-high 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers on the night. Kaelin Crane added 11 in the loss.

The Falcons battled through their early-game sluggishness to build a nine-point lead (21-12) less than five minutes into game and led by 13 (28-15) with 10:54 remaining in the first half.

That cushion seemed to relax the players and they began running the floor better, continuing to look for way to move the ball inside, often times with Horn or Dembley driving to the basket and passing to teammates for an easy layup.

And the Falcons’ guards made sure everyone was involved as nine different UTPB players scored in first half, led by Horn’s 11.

“That’s when we’re at our best, when we’re running,” Newman said.

Adams State did its best to limit the Falcons’ up-tempo scheme in the second half, working the ball around the perimeter and then driving to the basket.

Or, the Grizzlies just fed the ball to O’Brien on the wing and he finished, with six of his long-distance jumpers coming in the final 20 minutes.

That tactic seemed to frustrate the Falcons, who looked a little out of sync during the middle of the second half. They settled down, though, and went back to what worked in pushing the pace and were able to coast comfortably to the victory.

“It was a little frustrating, especially for me being the point guard,” Dembley said. “But we got together as a team and talked and were able to get back into our game.”

The Falcons, who have played five games in nine days, will get some much needed practice time according to Newman.

“Even in victories there are things that stand out that need to be worked on,” he said. “We have to get better defensively and we really haven’t had a chance to practice in the past week.

“We’ll take this time to work on things we need to get better and then play again on the 17th.”

>> Follow Lee Scheide on Twitter at @OALeeScheide