  • November 9, 2019

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Falcons shake off quick turnaround, pull away from Adams State - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Falcons shake off quick turnaround, pull away from Adams State

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
UTPB 94, Adams State 75

ADAMS STATE (0-2)

Kaelin Crane 5-8 4-6 14, Juwan Green 2-8 1-3 5, Rickey Norris 3-8 0-0 6, Szymon Walczak 0-3 4-7 4, Rylan O’Brien 10-19 0-0 27, Cole Arceneaux 1-2 0-0 2, Logan Longo 3-8 0-0 9, Nana Appiah 2-4 0-0 4, Dera Vixon 0-0 1-2 1, Braden Hancock 0-0 3-3 3. Totals 26-60 13-21 75.

UTPB (3-2)

Carson Newsome 5-8 4-4 15, Miles Washington 2-5 2-2 7, Donoven Carlisle 6-8 0-0 13, Pat Dembley 5-8 1-2 13, Jordan Horn 4-8 1-1 11, Fermandez Jones 5-7 0-0 11, Elvin Rodriguez 1-6 2-2 4, Adam Rivera 4-6 2-2 10, Brandon Deravine 0-2 0-0 0, Malik Anderson 2-2 0-0 5, Deaunte Lee 01- 0-0 0, Cale Danielson 1-1 0-0 3, Ethan Kieke 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 36-63 12-13 94.

Halftime — UTPB 48, Adams State 29. 3-Point goals — Adams State 10-29 (Crane 0-3, Green 0-2, Norris 0-3, O’Brien 7-13, Longo 3-7, Appiah 0-1); UTPB 10-21 (Newsome 1-2, Washington 1-1, Carlisle 1-2, Dembley 2-4, Horn 2-6, Jones 1-3, Deravine 0-1, Anderson 1-1, Danielson 1-1). Total fouls — Adams State 20, UTPB 20. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Adams State 26 (O’Brien 6),  UTPB 42 (Washington 8). Assists — Adams State 13 (Walczak 4), UTPB 17 (Newsome 4).

Related Galleries

icon-collection UTPB vs Adams State men's basketball
 MARK ROGERS | ODESSA AMERICAN
UTPB vs Adams State men's basketball

Posted: Saturday, November 9, 2019 8:29 pm

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Falcons shake off quick turnaround, pull away from Adams State By Lee Scheide lscheide@oaoa.com, 432-333-7703 Odessa American

Less than 24 hours after a victory in its home opener, the UTPB men’s basketball team found itself back at work.

Harder work, perhaps, than the Falcons expected.

Carson Newsome scored 15 points to lead six UTBP players in double figures in a 94-75 nonconference victory against Adams State Saturday at the Falcon Dome.

Donoven Carlisle and Pat Dembley each finished with 13 points, Jordan Horn and Fernandez Jones both chipped in 11 and Adam Rivera contributed 10 to the victory.

The Falcons improved to 3-2 with their third straight victory.

“ I didn’t think we had the same kind of energy at the start like we did last night,” UTPB coach Josh Newman said. “But that’s to be expected when you play twice within 24 hours but I thought they pushed through it; any win is a good win.”

Rylan O’Brien led the Grizzlies (0-2) with a game-high 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers on the night. Kaelin Crane added 11 in the loss.

The Falcons battled through their early-game sluggishness to build a nine-point lead (21-12) less than five minutes into game and led by 13 (28-15) with 10:54 remaining in the first half.

That cushion seemed to relax the players and they began running the floor better, continuing to look for way to move the ball inside, often times with Horn or Dembley driving to the basket and passing to teammates for an easy layup.

And the Falcons’ guards made sure everyone was involved as nine different UTPB players scored in first half, led by Horn’s 11.

“That’s when we’re at our best, when we’re running,” Newman said.

Adams State did its best to limit the Falcons’ up-tempo scheme in the second half, working the ball around the perimeter and then driving to the basket.

Or, the Grizzlies just fed the ball to O’Brien on the wing and he finished, with six of his long-distance jumpers coming in the final 20 minutes.

That tactic seemed to frustrate the Falcons, who looked a little out of sync during the middle of the second half. They settled down, though, and went back to what worked in pushing the pace and were able to coast comfortably to the victory.

“It was a little frustrating, especially for me being the point guard,” Dembley said. “But we got together as a team and talked and were able to get back into our game.”

The Falcons, who have played five games in nine days, will get some much needed practice time according to Newman.

“Even in victories there are things that stand out that need to be worked on,” he said. “We have to get better defensively and we really haven’t had a chance to practice in the past week.

“We’ll take this time to work on things we need to get better and then play again on the 17th.”

>> Follow Lee Scheide on Twitter at @OALeeScheide

Contact Lee Scheide on Twitter @OALeeScheide, on Facebook at OA Lee Scheide, or call 432-333-7703.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, November 9, 2019 8:29 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
56°
Humidity: 82%
Winds: S at 7mph
Feels Like: 54°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 71°/Low 51°
A few clouds. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

sunday

weather
High 80°/Low 51°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s.

monday

weather
High 54°/Low 23°
Windy, and mainly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]