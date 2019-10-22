HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian notebook for Oct. 22

Just like last year, the Permian football team now finds itself at a 2-0 start in District 2-6A play.

It’s the start that Permian head coach Jeff Ellison and his players wanted and could go a long way towards securing their spot in the Class 6A state playoffs.

But the Panthers aren’t trying to take anything for granted as they prepare to face a Midland High team that’s coming in with a 1-6 overall record and a 0-2 showing in district play when the teams meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Grande Communications Stadium.

“Our district is so competitive and by no means do you overlook anyone in that regard,” Ellison said. “You can’t look at their records and say ‘well, they’re struggling’. As we’ve talked about with our football team, we’ve talked about how we don’t look at those things. We look at us getting better each week. They do a good job. I know that they’re young as well. We’re anticipating a hard-nosed football game.”

The Bulldogs’ lone win of the season so far came in a 43-42 win over El Paso Pebble Hills in the second week of the season on Sept. 6 at home.

Since then, it’s been a long road for head coach Tim Anuszkiewicz and his Midland High players, who have been in rebuilding mode this season and are in jeopardy of seeing their five-year playoff streak come to an end.

Since Week 2, the Bulldogs have been dealt losses by El Paso Franklin (55-21), Abilene High (28-7), Harlingen (49-13), Amarillo Tascosa (63-6) and Wolfforth Frenship (33-0).

The Panthers (4-3, 2-0) on the other hand, are coming off a 35-27 win over the Rebels, but Ellison says it’s back to normal this week.

“It’s business as usual,” Ellison said. “Like I told the team that with a win or a loss, you have to let the past go and look forward to our next district game.”

>> PENALTIES: Penalties had been a problem for the Panthers this season. In their 24-0 win over rivals Odessa High, the Panthers had nine penalties for 115 yards.

But last week saw a disciplined performance from Permian as the Panthers only had two penalties for 15 yards.

“As far as our team, I thought we did a better job of cutting out our penalties that we’ve been talking about,” Ellison said. “I think part of that has to do with the increased playing experience with our guys. They’re learning how to play the game fast without getting any penalties. I think as the season goes on, they’ll get a better groove on how to adjust throughout.”

>> RUSHING GAME: Going up against a Tascosa team that runs a similar offense to the Panthers, Permian was able to return the favor, compiling 324 yards. Quarterback Easton Hernandez, playing his second full game back since his return from injury, rushed for 149 yards on 21 carries, while running back Malachi Medlock had 139 yards from 22 attempts.

“With Easton coming back from his injury, this was his second full game that he’s had so we intend that he’ll get better with each playing time,” Ellison said. “Malachi did a great job Friday. I think that was one of his best games. He’s getting more confident and he’s getting more playing time. I was really pleased with how they carried themselves and moved forward.”

>> SUBVARSITY: Last week, the Permian subvarsity teams went a combined 2-1-1 against Tascosa.

The Permian JV Black team came up short, losing 7-6 to the Rebels in a defense-heavy contest.

Meanwhile, Permian JV White and Tascosa couldn’t find the end zone as the teams played to a 0-0 tie.

The Permian Freshmen Black put up a shutout in its 28-0 win over Tascosa. The Permian Freshmen White came away with a 26-6 victory.

The Permian JV teams will face Midand High beginning with the JV White at 5 p.m. Thursday at Ratliff Stadium. The JV Black will follow at 7 p.m.

The Freshmen teams will travel to Midland. Freshmen White will play at 5 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Stadium before the Freshmen Black will take the field at 7 p.m.