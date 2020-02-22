  • February 22, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: OHS finishes up tournament

Linescores

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Odessa High 12, El Paso Americas 2

Odessa 502 5 — 12 10 0

Americas 001 1 — 2 5 4

Alexis Villa. A. Zubia and J. Olivas (1). W — Villas. L — Olivas. 2B — Odessa High: Sierra Camacho, Noeli Suarez, Christabelle Aguirre, Alexis Villa. HR — Odessa High: Camacho, Lisbeth Dominguez, Emily Salgado. El Paso Americas: Zubia

Odessa High 3, El Paso Coronado 1

Coronado 000 100 — 1 3 1

Odessa 010 011 — 3 7 2

R. Flores and B. Pylant (6). Meghan Gattis. W — Gattis. L — Flores. 2B — Odessa High: Noeli Suarez. HR — El Paso Coronado: K. McGrew. Odessa High: Ebany Valdez, Emily Salgado.

Records — Odessa High 5-0.

Posted: Saturday, February 22, 2020 7:43 pm

LUBBOCK The Odessa High softball team came away with two wins in a tournament Saturday.

The Lady Bronchos (5-0) defeated El Paso Americas 12-2 before recording a 3-1 win over El Paso Coronado.

Against Americas, the Lady Bronchos put up five runs in the fourth to help put the game away.

Against Coronado, Odessa High scored single runs in the second, fifth and sixth innings.

