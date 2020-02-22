OHS logo
- Linescores
-
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Odessa High 12, El Paso Americas 2
Odessa 502 5 — 12 10 0
Americas 001 1 — 2 5 4
Alexis Villa. A. Zubia and J. Olivas (1). W — Villas. L — Olivas. 2B — Odessa High: Sierra Camacho, Noeli Suarez, Christabelle Aguirre, Alexis Villa. HR — Odessa High: Camacho, Lisbeth Dominguez, Emily Salgado. El Paso Americas: Zubia
Odessa High 3, El Paso Coronado 1
Coronado 000 100 — 1 3 1
Odessa 010 011 — 3 7 2
R. Flores and B. Pylant (6). Meghan Gattis. W — Gattis. L — Flores. 2B — Odessa High: Noeli Suarez. HR — El Paso Coronado: K. McGrew. Odessa High: Ebany Valdez, Emily Salgado.
Records — Odessa High 5-0.
Posted: Saturday, February 22, 2020 7:43 pm
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: OHS finishes up tournament
LUBBOCK The Odessa High softball team came away with two wins in a tournament Saturday.
The Lady Bronchos (5-0) defeated El Paso Americas 12-2 before recording a 3-1 win over El Paso Coronado.
Against Americas, the Lady Bronchos put up five runs in the fourth to help put the game away.
Against Coronado, Odessa High scored single runs in the second, fifth and sixth innings.
Posted in
Sports,
OA Varsity,
Prepsports,
Softball,
Teams,
Odessa High
on
Saturday, February 22, 2020 7:43 pm.
| Tags:
Odessa High,
Bronchos,
Softball,
Lubbock