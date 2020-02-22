HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: OHS finishes up tournament

LUBBOCK The Odessa High softball team came away with two wins in a tournament Saturday.

The Lady Bronchos (5-0) defeated El Paso Americas 12-2 before recording a 3-1 win over El Paso Coronado.

Against Americas, the Lady Bronchos put up five runs in the fourth to help put the game away.

Against Coronado, Odessa High scored single runs in the second, fifth and sixth innings.