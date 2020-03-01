  • March 1, 2020

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB sweeps Midwestern State

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB sweeps Midwestern State

linescore

UTPB 5-3, Midwestern State 3-1

GAME 1

Midwestern 102 000 0 — 3 10 3

UTPB 022 001 x — 5 7 1

Jacey Henry and Bailey Wamsley. Abby Cousins, Marissa Salinas (4) and Sydney Bishop. W — Salinas. L — Henry. 2B — Midwestern State: Lauren Lindgren, Bailey Brenek. UTPB: Syndey Bishop. HR — Midwestern State: Marley Eller. UTPB: Choco Munoz.

———

GAME 2

Midwestern 000 001 0 — 1 5 1

UTPB 001 020 x — 3 5 0

Tyler Mattye and Bailey Brenek. Abrie Castillo, Marissa Salinas (3) and Nayeli Diaz. W — Salinas. L — Tyler. HR — Midwestern State: Brenek.

Records — Midwestern State 2-18 overall, 0-4 Lone Star Conference; UTPB 12-12, 2-2.

Posted: Sunday, March 1, 2020 8:53 pm

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB sweeps Midwestern State OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The UTPB softball team ended up sweeping Midwestern State in a Lone Star Conference doubleheader, winning 5-3 and 3-1 Sunday at UTPB Field.

Coming off consecutive losses to Tarleton State in Friday’s conference opening doubleheader, the Falcons (12-12 overall, 2-2 Lone Star Conference) erased an early one-run deficit, scoring two in the bottom of the second with two more in the third and a single run in the sixth. The Mustangs’ two-run surge in the top of the third was not enough.

Marissa Salinas took the win in the circle for the Falcons while Jacey Henry took the loss for Midwestern State (2-18, 0-4).

In the second game, UTPB built a 3-0 lead after five innings and held off Midwestern State’s comeback attempt after the Mustangs answered with a run in the sixth.

Salinas, again, was the winning pitcher for UTPB while Mattye Tyler took the loss for Midwestern State.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in on Sunday, March 1, 2020 8:53 pm.

