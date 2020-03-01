COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB sweeps Midwestern State

The UTPB softball team ended up sweeping Midwestern State in a Lone Star Conference doubleheader, winning 5-3 and 3-1 Sunday at UTPB Field.

Coming off consecutive losses to Tarleton State in Friday’s conference opening doubleheader, the Falcons (12-12 overall, 2-2 Lone Star Conference) erased an early one-run deficit, scoring two in the bottom of the second with two more in the third and a single run in the sixth. The Mustangs’ two-run surge in the top of the third was not enough.

Marissa Salinas took the win in the circle for the Falcons while Jacey Henry took the loss for Midwestern State (2-18, 0-4).

In the second game, UTPB built a 3-0 lead after five innings and held off Midwestern State’s comeback attempt after the Mustangs answered with a run in the sixth.

Salinas, again, was the winning pitcher for UTPB while Mattye Tyler took the loss for Midwestern State.