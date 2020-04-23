DRAG RACING: Penwell track just waiting for the green light

If it’s not one thing, it’s another for Penwell Knights Raceway at Caprock Motorplex.

Just as the drag strip west of Odessa was gearing up for the start of a new season, the coronavirus pandemic shut things down. The outbreak and resulting shelter-in-place orders are just the latest disruption the track has endured in recent years.

“The thing about it is this was the first season we were going to run a whole season in a while,” co-owner Barbara Hughes said. “We burned the last wto. We’ve had two fires.

“(In October 2018) we had a fire, and a year and a half before that we had a fire.The first one was electrical and the last one was lightning.

“We had to rebuild the tower and buy new equipment both times. Every time that happens and we fix it up and get going good again, something else happens.”

For track manager Gary Gardenhire, 2020 is yet another year of dealing with unforeseen events.

“This is five years in a row that I’ve had less than a full season,” Gardenhire said. “2015 was the last time I had a full season. In 2016, we had the electrical fire and it took me almost a year to rebuild from it. We opened up at the end of 2017 and raced most of 2018, then we got hit by lightning.

“I busted my rear trying to get everything together for 2019, just so we’d have a season. We opened up in June last year and had a great year. We were really looking forward to this year, and then here we go with the virus and the oilfield both taking a bust. It really affects us.”

The good news for Gardenhire is that this year there are no structural issues with which to deal. Only a lack of participants.

“To be honest, I stay race-ready every weekend, even through the winters,” he said. “We race when we can, sometimes all winter long. What I did this year was shut down for some maintenance in January. In February, I started opening up for track rentals.

“When all this stuff started happened, I was renting the track on weekends. Every Saturday and Sunday, I’d rent to 10 cars. It makes a little money for bill paying.”

Penwell Knights Raceway was to the point of allowing drivers to make test runs when the pandemic turned into a big roadblock.

“I had a scheduled test the weekend it happened,” Gardenhire said. “I think they announced the stay-at-home order on Thursday and I was supposed to have tests on Saturday and Sunday.

“We did one on Saturday and the highway patrol came out there and shut us down.

“It was already paid for and the track and everything was ready to go, so I went and did it. I was using the precautions. We were doing groups smaller than six. There were 10 cars out there and they were parked 50 feet apart from each other. Everybody kept to themselves, Then the highway patrol shut us down, and it put an end to it completely.”

With everything else ready to go, Gardenhire said giving drivers a chance to test their rides will be the only holdup once the track gets the green light from authorities.

“Most of our bracket-racing events, everybody over the winter tears their cars down and rebuilds them or upgrades them,” he said. “They’ve got to test before we can go put an event on.

“We try to open up for test days so they can do that before we put a race day on where they’d race for money. We haven’t been able to do that yet.”

Once action gets under way, Gardenhire anticipates a great season for the track.

“I’ve got the biggest race of the season coming up June 5-6, the Dirty South No-Prep Racing Series. My second-biggest race is Funny Car Chaos two weeks after that. I’m looking forward to having those events, but it’s going to be up to the county commissioners court what we do or not do. I’ve seen crowds of 10,000 to 12,000 out there for those races.

“I’ll do whatever the commissioners court allows me to do, or whatever the governor allows us to do to get open. If it’s a percentage of max capacity that we can have or what, I’ll do whatever I can to get these guys back racing and out of the house.”

