COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers rebound on the road

BORGER The Odessa College men’s basketball team bounced back from a close loss Thursday with a 78-67 road victory over Frank Phillips College in Western Junior College Athletic Conference action.

Coming off Monday’s 68-65 loss to South Plains College, the Wranglers took a 37-29 halftime lead and outscored the Plainsmen 41-38 in the second half to preserve the win and have won three of their last four games.

Tauriawn Knight led Odessa College (11-11 overall, 4-5 WJCAC) with 16 points and seven assists and was one of four Wranglers to finish in double figures. Isaiah Turner had 15 points, Tavon Jones finished with 14 off the bench and Mam Ayuel had 11.

Jalen Collins had a game-high 20 points for Frank Phillips College (13-10, 2-7) and was one of four Plainsmen to finish in double figures scoring. James McNeil finished with 18 points while Carl Campbell and DJ Richardson added 12 and 11, respectively.