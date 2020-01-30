  • January 30, 2020

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers rebound on the road - Odessa American: Sports

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers rebound on the road

Odessa College 78, Frank Phillips College 67

ODESSA COLLEGE (11-11, 4-5)

Tauriawn Knight 7-12 1-2 16, Joe Kasperzyk 1-3 0-0 2, Isaiah Turner 6-10 2-2 15, Alphousseyni Diedhiou 4-4 0-0 8, Mam Ayuel 4-6 0-0 11, Tavon Jones 5-5 2-5 14, Jayscon Bereal 0-0 0-0 0, Lucas Capalbo 0-1 0-0 0, Victor Roasrio 1-2 0-0 3, Nate Lemons 2-4 0-0 4, David Ward 1-2 0-0 3, Azubuike Nwankwo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-50 5-9 78.

FRANK PHILLIPS COLLEGE (13-10, 2-7)

James McNeil 7-8 2-3 18, DJ Richardson 3-6 2-4 11, Zavier Stevens 0-6 0-0 0, Jalen Collins 10-16 0-0 20, Carl Campbell 3-7 6-6 12, Taylor Cox 0-1 0-0 0, Ater Magok 1-3 1-2 3, Bryce Arroyo 0-1 0-0 0, Quentin Nnagbo 0-1 1-2 1, Hugh Edmo 0-1 0-0 0, Majok Madol 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-52 12-17 67.

Halftime — Odessa College 37, Frank Phillips College 29. 3-Point goals — Odessa College 9-18 (Knight 1-3, Kasperzyk 0-2, Turner 1-2, Ayuel 3-4, Jones 2-2, Rosario 1-2, Lemons 0-1, Ward 1-2), Frank Phillips College 5-18 (McNeil 2-3, Richardson 3-6, Stevens 0-5, Collins 0-3, Edmo 0-1). Total fouls — Odessa College 16, Frank Phillips College 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Odessa College 25 (Ayuel 5, Turner 5), Frank Phillips College 17 (Richardson 4, Campbell 4). Assists — Odessa College 20 (Knight 7), Frank Phillips College (McNeil 5, Richardson 5, Collins 5).

WJCAC Standings

 

                                          Overall    Conference

Team                                 W      L      W        L

Clarendon College.......... 20      2        8        1

New Mexico JC................ 17      6        7        2

South Plains College....... 14      6        6        2

Odessa College.............. 11    11        4        5

Western Texas College... 16      7        3        6

Howard College............... 13      9        3        5

Midland College.............. 10    12        3        5

NMMI............................... 11    10        3        6

Frank Phillips College...... 13    10        2        7

x-clinched Region 5 tournament berth

———

Thursday, Jan. 30

Odessa College 78, Frank Phillips College 67

South Plains College 65, Howard College 58

Clarendon College 76, New Mexico Military Institute 60

New Mexico Junior College 81, Western Texas College 69

Monday, Feb. 3

New Mexico Junior College at Odessa College, 7:30 p.m.

South Plains College at Western Texas College, 7:30 p.m.

Frank Phillips College at Midland College, 7:30 p.m.

Clarendon College at Howard College, 7:30 p.m.

Posted: Thursday, January 30, 2020 10:12 pm

BORGER The Odessa College men’s basketball team bounced back from a close loss Thursday with a 78-67 road victory over Frank Phillips College in Western Junior College Athletic Conference action.

Coming off Monday’s 68-65 loss to South Plains College, the Wranglers took a 37-29 halftime lead and outscored the Plainsmen 41-38 in the second half to preserve the win and have won three of their last four games.

Tauriawn Knight led Odessa College (11-11 overall, 4-5 WJCAC) with 16 points and seven assists and was one of four Wranglers to finish in double figures. Isaiah Turner had 15 points, Tavon Jones finished with 14 off the bench and Mam Ayuel had 11.

Jalen Collins had a game-high 20 points for Frank Phillips College (13-10, 2-7) and was one of four Plainsmen to finish in double figures scoring. James McNeil finished with 18 points while Carl Campbell and DJ Richardson added 12 and 11, respectively.

