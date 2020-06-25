  • June 25, 2020

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College furloughs program for 2020-21 season

Posted: Thursday, June 25, 2020 7:28 pm

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College furloughs program for 2020-21 season OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa College women’s basketball team is being furloughed for the 2020-21 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the school announced Thursday.

Adding to the decision is the school’s ongoing search for a new head coach after Ara Baten was hired at South Plains College last month.

The school announced that the four student athletes scheduled to return for the upcoming season were granted releases to play at other schools. All scholarships will be honored if they choose to remain at Odessa College.

The program is preparing to return for the 2021-22 season. 

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

