WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College furloughs program for 2020-21 season

The Odessa College women’s basketball team is being furloughed for the 2020-21 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the school announced Thursday.

Adding to the decision is the school’s ongoing search for a new head coach after Ara Baten was hired at South Plains College last month.

The school announced that the four student athletes scheduled to return for the upcoming season were granted releases to play at other schools. All scholarships will be honored if they choose to remain at Odessa College.

The program is preparing to return for the 2021-22 season.