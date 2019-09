HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Andrews defeats Snyder to close out nondistrict play

The Andrews volleyball team closed out nondistrict play Tuesday with a four-set victory on the road over Snyder (25-27, 25-21, 25-16, 25-19).

Kassidy Epperson helped lead the way for the Lady Mustangs (17-15), finishing with 15 kills to go with 16 digs and three total blocks. Jazz Johnson finished with 13 kills and six digs while Alivia Mayfield contributed eight kills, seven assisted blocks, three solo blocks and 23 digs.