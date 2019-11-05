HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area Notebook for Nov. 5

The final numbers on the scoreboard told the tale:

>> Sweetwater 35, Fort Stockton 21

Suddenly, everything in District 1-4A Division II was up in the air.

Of the four playoff berths available in the seven-team district, just one has been decided as Greenwood finished with an undefeated season (10-0 overall, 6-0 in district).

The Rangers are idle this week, but there is plenty at stake for the rest of the district … and plenty of playoff scenarios to watch.

Pecos and Snyder are tied for second 3-2 and the Eagles travel to face the Tigers at 7 p.m. Friday.

Fort Stockton, Monahans and Sweetwater all sit tied for fourth at 2-3, while Lamesa is 0-5 and out of the running.

Here’s how each team makes the postseason:

>> PECOS: A victory against the Tigers clinches, at the least, the No. 3 seed for the Eagles, who have put together a remarkable season following the death of two of their players in an accident in February.

A loss by Pecos would drop it into the precarious position of needing Fort Stockton to defeat Lamesa and Monahans to get past Sweetwater.

Should Fort Stockton and Sweetwater win, and the Eagles fall to the Tigers, Pecos would be in a three-way tie for third and would be the odd team out via the district’s 17-point tiebreaker.

Fort Stockton would hold a plus-3, Sweetwater a plus-1 and Pecos would be at minus-4 in that scenario.

If Pecos loses, Fort Stockton wins and Monahans wins, the Eagles advance after defeating Monahans, 34-32, on Oct. 4.

>> SNYDER: The Tigers are all but in, it’s just a matter of where they finish after Friday. A victory against Pecos and they would be the No. 2 seed by virtue of their win against Fort Stockton earlier in the year.

A loss, coupled with a Fort Stockton victory, would drop the Tigers down to No. 4. Sweetwater also has the chance to finish at 3-3, but failing to convert a two-point conversion against the Tigers in their matchup on Oct. 25 would spell the end of the Mustangs’ season should the schools finished locked up in the standings.

>> FORT STOCKTON: The Panthers control their own destiny and a victory against Lamesa would allow everyone to breathe easier. However, should Lamesa pull off the upset and both Pecos and Sweetwater win, Fort Stockton would be turning in its uniforms by virtue of last week’s loss to the Mustangs.

>> MONAHANS: The Loboes need a victory, and some help, to reach the postseason in Coach Fred Staugh’s first year at the helm of the program.

Should Monahans defeat Sweetwater, it would need rival Pecos to defeat Snyder on Friday in Snyder. An Eagles victory, along with a Fort Stockton victory against Lamesa, would make Snyder, Fort Stockton and Monahans all 3-3 and it would go to points.

In this scenario, Fort Stockton would be plus-11 after defeating Monahans (26-13) and losing to Snyder (14-12). Monahans would be plus-2 after its loss to Fort Stockton and then defeating Snyder (42-27). Snyder would be minus-13 with its victory against Fort Stockton and loss to Monahans, which would put the Tigers on the sideline while Fort Stockton earns the No. 3 seed and the Loboes earn the No. 4 spot.

>> PLAYING FOR SEEDING: While many of the area teams qualified for the playoffs as members of four-team districts, there are several intriguing matchups this week that will impact seeding for the postseason.

In District 2-4A Division I, Andrews and Seminole both are 2-0 in district and will close out the season at 7 p.m. Friday at the Mustang Bowl in Andrews.

Seminole (7-2 overall) will try to use its vaunted running game to keep the ball out of the hands of Andrews’ quarterback Brett Leach. Leach leads the Mustangs (8-1) with 2,888 yards through the air, with 36 touchdowns.

Farther south down Highway 385, the Crane Golden Cranes will host the Alpine Fightin’ Bucks in a District 1-3A Division II matchup that will decide the No. 1 and 2 seeds for the playoffs.

Crane (8-1 overall, 2-0 in district) has completely revamped its offense under new head coach Jeff Cordell, giving sophomore quarterback Jaxon Willis plenty of options each time he takes a snap.

Alpine has been led in recent weeks by senior quarterback/running back Aaron Fellows and senior running back Travis Ruckman as it has scored 224 points in its past four games, while allowing only 13.

Top-ranked Balmorhea (9-0 overall, 2-0 District 7-1A Division I) will make the drive to face fifth-ranked Rankin (8-1, 2-0) at 7:30 pm. Thursday at Red Devils Stadium in Rankin. The Bears have been dominant in their two district victories, outscoring Marfa and Fort Davis by a combined 148-6.

Rankin has been equally efficient, scoring 116 points combined against the Shorthorns and Indians, while surrendering just 14.