Tarleton State 17, UTPB 6
UTPB 201 120 0 — 6 7 2
Tarleton 303 074 x — 17 14 0
Nick Bartley, Clay Thompson (3), Tyler Stone (3), J.D. Martinez (6). Hunter Thomas, Tyler Thompson (3), Michael Pilato (4), Luke Baley (5). W — Baley (1-0). L — Stone (0-1). 2B — UTPB: Nick Hernandez, Tarleton State: Tyler Fowler, Blake Burns. HR — UTPB: Nick Hernandez , Jonathan Bermudez, Nick Schnopp, Tarleton State: Blake Burns (2).
Records — UTPB 1-4; Tarleton State 2-3.
COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB falls to Tarleton State
STEPHENVILLE The UTPB baseball team lost 17-6 to Tarleton State on Saturday in Lone Star Conference action.
The Falcons (1-4 overall, 1-4 LSC) gave up three runs in the first and third innings, but came back to tie the game at 6 with two runs in the fifth. The Texans (2-3, 2-3) regained the lead with seven runs in the fifth and added four more in the sixth.
Luke Baley was the winning pitcher for Tarleton State while Tyler Stone took the loss.
