LOOKING BACK: April 30 memories

>> 1961: On this date, the Midland High baseball team clinched a share of the District 2-4A baseball title with a 3-0 victory over Permian. Mike King earned the complete-game win, allowing five hits. The victory left the Bulldogs with a two-game lead over second-place San Angelo with two games remaining in the regular season. … The Big Spring Steers managed a shutout win over the Odessa High Bronchos in a 4-0 victory in District 2-4A action. The loss, coupled with Midland’s win over Permian, left the Bronchos out of the district title picture. … The Odessa College golf team took second at the Abilene Intercollegiate golf tournament. Texas Wesleyan ended up taking the team title.

>> 1973: Cotton Kilpatrick of Denver City and James Allen of Odessa captured top honors at the Lions Club Partnership at Sunset Country Club. … The Permian and Odessa High baseball teams were getting ready to begin the final portion of the District 5-4A play. Midland Lee was in first place heading into the final week. … Midland fell to San Antonio 3-0 in Texas League action. The loss put Midland in third place in the West Division in the standings, in front of only Amarillo.

>> 1991: The Midland Angels ended a nine game-losing streak with a 10-9 victory against the San Antonio Missions in Texas League action. Midland catcher Larry Gonzales came into the game with only two hits in 24-at-bats. His game-winning single gave the Angels the victory.

>> 2002: Alpine hired Brent Evans as the new head football coach. Evans replaced Greg Althof who moved to take over the head coaching duties in Hamlin. … Four Odessa High baseball players signed letters of intent to play at the collegiate level. Carlos Moreno, Travis Downs and Ryan Roberts all signed to play at Odessa College, while Craig Snoddy signed to play with Southwestern University.