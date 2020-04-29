  • April 29, 2020

LOOKING BACK: April 30 memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: April 30 memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, April 29, 2020 5:57 pm

LOOKING BACK: April 30 memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1961: On this date, the Midland High baseball team clinched a share of the District 2-4A baseball title with a 3-0 victory over Permian. Mike King earned the complete-game win, allowing five hits. The victory left the Bulldogs with a two-game lead over second-place San Angelo with two games remaining in the regular season. … The Big Spring Steers managed a shutout win over the Odessa High Bronchos in a 4-0 victory in District 2-4A action. The loss, coupled with Midland’s win over Permian, left the Bronchos out of the district title picture. … The Odessa College golf team took second at the Abilene Intercollegiate golf tournament. Texas Wesleyan ended up taking the team title.

>> 1973: Cotton Kilpatrick of Denver City and James Allen of Odessa captured top honors at the Lions Club Partnership at Sunset Country Club. … The Permian and Odessa High baseball teams were getting ready to begin the final portion of the District 5-4A play. Midland Lee was in first place heading into the final week. … Midland fell to San Antonio 3-0 in Texas League action. The loss put Midland in third place in the West Division in the standings, in front of only Amarillo.

>> 1991: The Midland Angels ended a nine game-losing streak with a 10-9 victory against the San Antonio Missions in Texas League action. Midland catcher Larry Gonzales came into the game with only two hits in 24-at-bats. His game-winning single gave the Angels the victory.

>> 2002: Alpine hired Brent Evans as the new head football coach. Evans replaced Greg Althof who moved to take over the head coaching duties in Hamlin. … Four Odessa High baseball players signed letters of intent to play at the collegiate level. Carlos Moreno, Travis Downs and Ryan Roberts all signed to play at Odessa College, while Craig Snoddy signed to play with Southwestern University.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 5:57 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
79°
Humidity: 15%
Winds: ENE at 5mph
Feels Like: 79°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 81°/Low 56°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

thursday

weather
High 92°/Low 65°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s.

friday

weather
High 100°/Low 68°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]