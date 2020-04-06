  • April 6, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Ex-UTPB player Dixon hired as Midland Lee coach - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Ex-UTPB player Dixon hired as Midland Lee coach

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, April 6, 2020 5:06 pm

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Ex-UTPB player Dixon hired as Midland Lee coach OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

Former UTPB volleyball player Rachel Dixon is returning to the Permian Basin after being named the new girls volleyball coach at Midland Lee.

Dixon, from Arlington, replaces Amy Long, who took the head volleyball job at Greenwood.

The Lady Rebels finished 29-10 in 2019 and have made the playoffs each of the last three seasons.

Dixon spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach at Kennedale High School, her alma mater. Kennedale finished 37-8 last season and advanced to the Class 4A state semifinals.

She played as a right outside hitter at UTPB from 2014 through 2017 and was recognized as a UTPB scholar-athlete following her senior season. 

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , on Monday, April 6, 2020 5:06 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
76°
Humidity: 39%
Winds: SSW at 5mph
Feels Like: 76°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 77°/Low 60°
Considerable cloudiness. Lows overnight in the low 60s.

tuesday

weather
High 86°/Low 57°
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 86°/Low 60°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]