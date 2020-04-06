HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Ex-UTPB player Dixon hired as Midland Lee coach

Former UTPB volleyball player Rachel Dixon is returning to the Permian Basin after being named the new girls volleyball coach at Midland Lee.

Dixon, from Arlington, replaces Amy Long, who took the head volleyball job at Greenwood.

The Lady Rebels finished 29-10 in 2019 and have made the playoffs each of the last three seasons.

Dixon spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach at Kennedale High School, her alma mater. Kennedale finished 37-8 last season and advanced to the Class 4A state semifinals.

She played as a right outside hitter at UTPB from 2014 through 2017 and was recognized as a UTPB scholar-athlete following her senior season.