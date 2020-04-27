COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB men continue busy offseason

Like every other coach, UTPB men’s basketball coach Josh Newman has had an offseason like no other.

But with the Falcons recently announcing their first signees from this offseason, Newman and his staff are optimistic about what the future can bring.

The Falcons recently welcomed eight new players to their team and hope to add three more in the near future.

Among those transferring in will be Kermit’s Jay Workman from Lubbock Christian, and Dadou Traore from Louisiana-Monroe.

Traore, a 6-foot-10 center from the Republic of the Congo, will bring plenty of experience from the Division I level that Newman believes will come in handy.

Dadou is also no stranger to West Texas, having played at Clarendon College before going to Louisiana-Monroe.

“Dadou is familiar with West Texas,” Newman said. “He’s very impactful. He’s going to bring a presence in the paint. He’s a prolific shot blocker.

“He can really protect the rim. We’re very excited about what he can bring to the table. He’s going to really anchor our defense.”

Workman, playing at 5-11 is one player that Newman is well familiar with and says his experience at the Division II level should be beneficial for UTPB.

“I’ve known Jay throughout his career,” Newman said. “I used to coach against him when he was at Lubbock Christian. He’s very experienced at the Division II level.

“We’re lucky to have a player that’s from this region that wants to come back and work real hard and be a part of this program.”

The Falcons have another transfer that they signed at the Christmas break before sitting out the spring semester with Zach Lord.

Lord, a junior from Liberty Hill, comes in at 6-9, 265 pounds. He previously played basketball for two years at Dallas Baptist before walking on in football at the University of Arizona.

“He’s another tremendous guy,” Newman said. “He’s another guy that’s going to bring experience to us and can make a presence in the paint. He can also shoot the three-ball pretty well.”

UTPB also signed a trio of freshmen: Wesley Hays, a 6-1 guard from Arlington, Zecharia Selvage, a 5-11 guard from Katy and Quinntez Grimes, a 6-7 forward from Dallas.

Newman described Selvage as being “one of the fastest guys I’ve seen with the ball.”

“He’s electric in the open floor and he’s a phenemonal passer,” Newman said. “He’ll be able to learn our system and make it go.”

Newman is also eager to see what Hays can do at his size and added that he can also shoot from outside the arc pretty well.

“(Hays) is going to make an impact,” Newman said. “Phsycially, he’s ready to step in and play college basketball.”

For Grimes, Newman noted the incoming freshman’s ability to rebound the ball.

“Grimes is a talented young man,” Newman said. “He can play the three and the four and can rebound the ball.

“He can alter shots on the defensive end. He’s going to be a tough matchup. He’s another one that already has a college body.”

The Falcons will also have two walkons joining with Brandon Burrell and Tyler Jarolik.

The Falcons are coming off a 16-16 season that culminated in an 84-68 loss to Tarleton State in the first round of the Lone Star Conference basketball tournament.

UTPB will be returning a good chunk of their roster from this past season including Jordan Horn who didn’t play a majority of the 2019-20 season after breaking his foot.

Newman says Carson Newsome, who averaged 12.4 points a game last season, also returns.

“Both those guys are tremendously talented,” Newman said. “Jordan plays the two, Carson plays the three.”

Adam Rivera will also be back after starting in 12 of 32 games and averaging 24.6 minutes per game. Also returning will be underclassmen Isaac Hernandez and Fermandez Jones as well as Deaunte Lee and Preston Tabor.

The Falcons will also have a familiar face on the bench next season with Jon Gilliam being promoted to a full-time assistant.

Gilliam was a volunteer coach for the Falcons this past season but fills vacated when former assistant Zane Gibson was hired as the head coach at Western New Mexico last month.

“Jon’s an outstanding young coach with bright future and it was very easy,” Newman said. “As soon as Zane announced that he was taking the Western New Mexico job, I hired Jon. We had to go through the process but we knew he was the guy for the job. It was a smooth transition.”