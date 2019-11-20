HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Thursday Permian Basin Area Round Capsules

SEMINOLE INDIANS VS. DUMAS DEMONS

Class 4A Division I Area Playoff Game

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sherwood Memorial Stadium, Plainview.

>> Head coaches: Ty Palmer (Seminole); Aaron Dunnam (Dumas).

>> Districts: Seminole (District 2); Dumas (District 3).

>> 2019 Records: Seminole (8-3); Dumas (11-0).

>> Next Opponent: Decatur-Clint Mountain View winner.

>> Last Week: Seminole def. Fabens, 35-7; Dumas def. Wichita Falls Hirschi, 22-17.

>> All-time playoff record: Seminole (21-21); Dumas (15-17-2).

>> Last Playoff Appearance: Seminole (2018); Dumas (2018).

>> Deepest Advancement: Seminole (Quarterfinals, 2016); Dumas (State Champion, 1961, 1962).

>> Previous Playoff Meetings: 2 (Dumas leads 2-0).

>> Seminole Leaders: QB Jarrett Bagwell (54-of-105 passing, 823 yards, eight TDs; 88 carries, 329 yards, five touchdowns), RB Jason Mejia (71 carries, 595 yards, seven touchdowns), RB Damion Espino (86 carries, 585 yards, seven touchdowns), WR Makii Adams (19 receptions, 303 yards, three touchdowns).

>> Dumas Leaders: N/A.

>> Broadcast: FM-106.3 (Seminole).

>> Notes: The Demons are ranked fifth in the state, but needed a late touchdown last week to get past Wichita Falls Hirschi, scoring with less than three minutes to play in the game. … The Indians did what they do best last week against Fabens, rushing 33 times for 289 yards and five touchdowns in the bi-district triumph. … Jason Mejia and Aiden Ward each scored two touchdowns for Seminole, with Damion Espino scoring the other.

McCAMEY BADGERS vs. STRATFORD ELKS

Class 2A Division II Area Playoff Game

>> Time, Date, Place: 6 p.m. Thursday, Lowrey Field, Lubbock.

>> Head coaches: Michael Woodard (McCamey); Matt Lovorn (Stratford).

>> Districts: McCamey (District 1); Stratford (District 3).

>> 2019 Records: McCamey (4-7); Stratford (10-1).

>> Next Opponent: Gruver-Van Horn winner.

>> Last Week: Stratford def. New Home, 69-18; McCamey def. Farwell, 30-15.

>> All-time playoff record: McCamey (23-36); Stratford (67-27-1).

>> Last Playoff Appearance: McCamey (2018); Startford (State Champion, 2000, 2005, 2008).

>> Deepest Advancement: McCamey (State Runner-up, 2006); Stratford (State Champion, 2000, 2008).

>> Previous Playoff Meetings: 1 (Stratford leads 1-0).

>> McCamey Leaders: QB Ivan Rubio (109-of-226 passing, 1,942 yards, 20 TDs), RB Trent Williams (72 carries, 416 yards, four touchdowns), WR Caden Johnson (22 receptions, 391 yards, five touchdowns).

>> Stratford Leaders: N/A.

>> Broadcast: stratfordsportsnetwork.com.

>> Notes: The Elks are ranked third in the state in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football poll and first by Max Preps. They have scored 559 points, averaging 50.82 points per game this season, while allowing just 11.09 points per contest. … Rubio had a huge game for the Badgers last week against Farwell, completing 20 of 37 passes for 343 yards and three touchdowns. McCamey will need another big effort from Rubio if it hopes to have any chance of upsetting Stratford.

RANKIN RED DEVILS VS. ROPESVILLE ROPES EAGLES

Class 1A Division I Regional Semifinal

>> Time, Date, Place: 6 p.m. Thursday, Coyote Stadium, Gail.

>> Head coaches: Garret Avalos (Rankin); Lane Jackson (Ropesville).

>> Districts: Rankin (District 7); Ropesville (District 5).

>> 2019 Records: Rankin (10-1); Ropesville (9-2).

>> Next Opponent: Balmorhea-Borden County winner.

>> Last Week: Rankin def. Sterling City, 86-60; Ropesville def. O’Donnell, 58-8.

>> All-Time Playoff Appearances: Rankin (30); Ropesville (18).

>> Last Playoff Appearance: Rankin (2018); Ropesville (2018)

>> Deepest Advancement: Rankin (State Runner-up, 1980); Ropesville (Regional Final).

>> Broadcast: mixlr.com/reddevilradio; mixlr.com/texas1afan.

>> Notes: Rankin, which took over the No. 1 ranking in the state following its victory against Balmorhea two weeks ago, proved that triumph wasn’t a fluke with its systematic defeat of Sterling City last week. … Titan Quigg and Da’Shon Goodley lead the Red Devils offensively and defensively. … Rankin has scored 703 points this season, an average of 63.9 per game. … Ropesville is averaging 44.3 points per game and is coming off a solid effort against O’Donnell in the bi-district round. The Eagles took control with a 36-point first quarter and then added 22 points in the third quarter to end the game on the mercy rule.