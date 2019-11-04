  • November 4, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area Honor Roll for Week 10

Posted: Monday, November 4, 2019 8:06 pm

WESTON WILBER

>> School: Greenwood

>> Height: 6-foot-2

>> Weight: 195

>> Class: Senior

>> Position: Quarterback

>> Last Week: Wilber completed 8 of 17 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Rangers to an undefeated regular season with a 49-7 victory Friday against Monahans.

MIKEY SERRANO

>> School: Midland Lee

>> Height: 6-foot-1

>> Weight: 175

>> Class: Junior

>> Position: Quarterback

>> Last Week: Serrano completed 21 of 28 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-6 victory Friday against crosstown rival Midland High.

IVAN RUBIO

>> School: McCamey

>> Height: 5-foot-10

>> Weight: 160

>> Class: Junior

>> Position: Quarterback

>> Last Week: Rubio completed 11 of 20 passes for 155 yards and one touchdown and rushed seven times for 105 yards and two touchdowns in a victory again Iraan.

BRETT LEACH

>> School: Andrews

>> Height: 6-foot-3

>> Weight: 175

>> Class: Senior

>> Position: Quarterback

>> Last Week: Leach completed 19 of 38 passes for 355 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in a victory Friday against San Angelo Lake View.

ARTURO GONZALEZ

>> School: Kermit

>> Height: 5-foot-10

>> Weight: 175

>> Class: Senior

>> Position: Quarterback

>> Last Week: Gonzalez completed 18 of 29 passes for 306 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in a loss Friday to District 1-3A Division I leader Denver City.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

