HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area Honor Roll for Week 10

WESTON WILBER
>> School: Greenwood
>> Height: 6-foot-2
>> Weight: 195
>> Class: Senior
>> Position: Quarterback
>> Last Week: Wilber completed 8 of 17 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Rangers to an undefeated regular season with a 49-7 victory Friday against Monahans.
MIKEY SERRANO
>> School: Midland Lee
>> Height: 6-foot-1
>> Weight: 175
>> Class: Junior
>> Position: Quarterback
>> Last Week: Serrano completed 21 of 28 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-6 victory Friday against crosstown rival Midland High.
IVAN RUBIO
>> School: McCamey
>> Height: 5-foot-10
>> Weight: 160
>> Class: Junior
>> Position: Quarterback
>> Last Week: Rubio completed 11 of 20 passes for 155 yards and one touchdown and rushed seven times for 105 yards and two touchdowns in a victory again Iraan.
BRETT LEACH
>> School: Andrews
>> Height: 6-foot-3
>> Weight: 175
>> Class: Senior
>> Position: Quarterback
>> Last Week: Leach completed 19 of 38 passes for 355 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in a victory Friday against San Angelo Lake View.
ARTURO GONZALEZ
>> School: Kermit
>> Height: 5-foot-10
>> Weight: 175
>> Class: Senior
>> Position: Quarterback
>> Last Week: Gonzalez completed 18 of 29 passes for 306 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in a loss Friday to District 1-3A Division I leader Denver City.
