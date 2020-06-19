LOOKING BACK: June 20 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1952: On this date, Odessa resident Joe Childress was preparing to compete at the National AAU Track and Field meet in Long Beach, Calif. Childress, who ran at Odessa High, would be competing in the 100 meters and the 200 meters. … One of the last day-time stock car racing programs for the season was about to run at Odessa Speedway after Sandy David announced that the Odessa Stock Car Racing Association was going to switch to a night-time schedule.

>> 1970: Robert McKinney and John Farquhar moved to the top of the leaderboard at the Men’s West Texas golf tournament completed 36 holes of play at Odessa Country Club. McKinney, the defending champion, was the leader of the 79-man championship flight for the second consecutive day as he turned in an even-par 72 to go with a 69 shot from the first day for a two-day total of 141. Farquhar, defending runner up, was second, sitting one stroke behind McKinney at 142.

>> 1987: Odessa High School graduate Corey Ross was getting ready to compete at the state high school rodeo championship in Seguin. Ross competed on a team roping squad that took first place in the Region II championships. He also qualified individually by finishing second in the steer wrestling and ninth in calf roping. The Odessa High product was set to attend Howard College in Big Spring on a rodeo scholarship in the fall.

>> 2000: The Odessa Jackalopes head coach and director of hockey operations Don McKee announced that the team had resigned free agent forward Mike Sanderson. The forward was coming off a season in which he had 12 points in 16 games for the Jackalopes. He was recognized in the Western Professional Hockey League’s year-end awards as the league’s fastest skater and had seven goals and five assists for the year.