COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College sweeps Frank Phillips College

BORGER The Odessa College baseball team finished up its series against Frank Phillips College with a 7-5 win and a 4-3 victory in extra innings Saturday on the road.

Playing in Western Junior College Athletic Conference, the Wranglers (18-2 overall, 4-0 in WJCAC) took a 2-0 lead in the first game before adding four runs in the top of the second inning and managed to stay in front for the rest of the way, finishing with nine hits and one error.

The Plainsmen finished with five hits and one run.

Tyler Wade took the win for the Wranglers while Dalton Couch was the losing pitcher for Frank Phillips College.

In game two, the Wranglers took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning before the Plainsmen slowly came back.

A run in the top of the 11th inning was enough for the Wranglers to seal the win, finishing with six hits and one error.

Frank Phillips College had 11 hits and four errors in the second game.

Jorge Trevino took the win on the mound for the Wranglers in the second game while Nich Thach took the loss.