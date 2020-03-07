  • March 7, 2020

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College sweeps Frank Phillips College

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College sweeps Frank Phillips College

Odessa College 7-4,

Frank Phillips College 5-3

GAME 1

Odessa Coll 240 010 0 — 7 9 1

Frank Phillips 020 201 0 — 5 5 1

Tyler Wade, Jorge Trevino (6). Dalton Couch, Caleb Smith (3). W — Wade. L — Couch. 2B — Odessa College: Mason Donohoe, Lenin Ashby. HR — Odessa College: Ashby. Frank Phillips College: Yadier Medina, Ricardo Leonett.

———

GAME 2

Odessa Coll 030 000 00001 — 4 6 1

Frank Phillips 011 000 10000 — 3 11 4

Jordan Seay, Randall Balnscett (7), Jorge Trevino (8). Devin Paz, Nich Thach (7), trystan Butterfield (10). W — Trevino. L — Thach. 2B — Odessa College: Ivan Melendez. Frank Phillips College: Hayden Foster, Ricardo Leonett, Darren Zarrillo, Vaughn Shields. 3B — Odessa College: Ivan Melendez. HR — Marc Zamora.

Records — Odessa College 18-2, 4-0.

Posted: Saturday, March 7, 2020 7:41 pm

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College sweeps Frank Phillips College OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

BORGER The Odessa College baseball team finished up its series against Frank Phillips College with a 7-5 win and a 4-3 victory in extra innings Saturday on the road.

Playing in Western Junior College Athletic Conference, the Wranglers (18-2 overall, 4-0 in WJCAC) took a 2-0 lead in the first game before adding four runs in the top of the second inning and managed to stay in front for the rest of the way, finishing with nine hits and one error.

The Plainsmen finished with five hits and one run.

Tyler Wade took the win for the Wranglers while Dalton Couch was the losing pitcher for Frank Phillips College.

In game two, the Wranglers took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning before the Plainsmen slowly came back.

A run in the top of the 11th inning was enough for the Wranglers to seal the win, finishing with six hits and one error.

Frank Phillips College had 11 hits and four errors in the second game.

Jorge Trevino took the win on the mound for the Wranglers in the second game while Nich Thach took the loss.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

