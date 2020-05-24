LOOKING BACK: May 25 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!
>> 1962: Golfers were getting ready to compete in the Monahans 15th Annual Invitation golf tournament. The two-day tournament was held at Monahans Country Club. … The Seminole baseball team, with Tommy Cunningham on the mound, was set to face Colorado City in the opening game of a best-of-three series in the regional round of the playoffs.
>> 1973: Four Odessa College track and field team members saw action at the NJCAA Championship in Houston. Norman Bryant qualified for the long jump finals with a leap of 22 feet, 11 inches and then finished the 100-yard dash in a time of 9.4 seconds while finishing second in the 220. Trevor Viljeon qualified in the mile in four minutes, 17 second and Mike Pinocci finished the three-miles in 14:28. George Lowe cleared 14-3 in the pole vault to qualify for finals. … The Pecos baseball team was looking to stay alive in its bi-district series against Dumas. The Demons defeated the Eagles 2-0 in the first game of a best-of-three series.
>> 1984: Texas Tech football coaches were in the area to participate in the annual Texas Tech Day festivities which included a golf tournament at Mission Country Club and an evening barbeque at the Chaparral Center. … The Midland Cubs held on for a 7-6 win over the Arkansas Travelers in Texas League action. The Cubs led 7-2 heading into the final inning before the Travelers came back. … The Lakers and the Suns met in Game 6 in the NBA Western Conference Finals.
>> 2000: The Crane baseball team was preparing to take on Waco Connally in the Region I-3A semifinals. The Golden Cranes faced Connally in the best-of-three series at McMurry University in Abilene. … Former Permian star Jason Prann continued his strong collegiate track career at Abilene Christian. Prann was getting ready for the NCAA Division II championship meet in Raleigh, N.C.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.