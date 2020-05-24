  • May 24, 2020

LOOKING BACK: May 25 memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: May 25 memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, May 24, 2020 7:51 pm

LOOKING BACK: May 25 memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1962: Golfers were getting ready to compete in the Monahans 15th Annual Invitation golf tournament. The two-day tournament was held at Monahans Country Club. … The Seminole baseball team, with Tommy Cunningham on the mound, was set to face Colorado City in the opening game of a best-of-three series in the regional round of the playoffs.

>> 1973: Four Odessa College track and field team members saw action at the NJCAA Championship in Houston. Norman Bryant qualified for the long jump finals with a leap of 22 feet, 11 inches and then finished the 100-yard dash in a time of 9.4 seconds while finishing second in the 220. Trevor Viljeon qualified in the mile in four minutes, 17 second and Mike Pinocci finished the three-miles in 14:28. George Lowe cleared 14-3 in the pole vault to qualify for finals. … The Pecos baseball team was looking to stay alive in its bi-district series against Dumas. The Demons defeated the Eagles 2-0 in the first game of a best-of-three series.

>> 1984: Texas Tech football coaches were in the area to participate in the annual Texas Tech Day festivities which included a golf tournament at Mission Country Club and an evening barbeque at the Chaparral Center. … The Midland Cubs held on for a 7-6 win over the Arkansas Travelers in Texas League action. The Cubs led 7-2 heading into the final inning before the Travelers came back. … The Lakers and the Suns met in Game 6 in the NBA Western Conference Finals.

>> 2000: The Crane baseball team was preparing to take on Waco Connally in the Region I-3A semifinals. The Golden Cranes faced Connally in the best-of-three series at McMurry University in Abilene. … Former Permian star Jason Prann continued his strong collegiate track career at Abilene Christian. Prann was getting ready for the NCAA Division II championship meet in Raleigh, N.C.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Sunday, May 24, 2020 7:51 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
79°
Humidity: 23%
Winds: SSE at 10mph
Feels Like: 79°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 94°/Low 61°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the low 60s.

monday

weather
High 78°/Low 53°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 79°/Low 58°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]