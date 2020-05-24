LOOKING BACK: May 25 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1962: Golfers were getting ready to compete in the Monahans 15th Annual Invitation golf tournament. The two-day tournament was held at Monahans Country Club. … The Seminole baseball team, with Tommy Cunningham on the mound, was set to face Colorado City in the opening game of a best-of-three series in the regional round of the playoffs.

>> 1973: Four Odessa College track and field team members saw action at the NJCAA Championship in Houston. Norman Bryant qualified for the long jump finals with a leap of 22 feet, 11 inches and then finished the 100-yard dash in a time of 9.4 seconds while finishing second in the 220. Trevor Viljeon qualified in the mile in four minutes, 17 second and Mike Pinocci finished the three-miles in 14:28. George Lowe cleared 14-3 in the pole vault to qualify for finals. … The Pecos baseball team was looking to stay alive in its bi-district series against Dumas. The Demons defeated the Eagles 2-0 in the first game of a best-of-three series.

>> 1984: Texas Tech football coaches were in the area to participate in the annual Texas Tech Day festivities which included a golf tournament at Mission Country Club and an evening barbeque at the Chaparral Center. … The Midland Cubs held on for a 7-6 win over the Arkansas Travelers in Texas League action. The Cubs led 7-2 heading into the final inning before the Travelers came back. … The Lakers and the Suns met in Game 6 in the NBA Western Conference Finals.

>> 2000: The Crane baseball team was preparing to take on Waco Connally in the Region I-3A semifinals. The Golden Cranes faced Connally in the best-of-three series at McMurry University in Abilene. … Former Permian star Jason Prann continued his strong collegiate track career at Abilene Christian. Prann was getting ready for the NCAA Division II championship meet in Raleigh, N.C.