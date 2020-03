GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Midland Trinity takes first at ECISD

The Midland Trinity girls golf team came away with a first place finish at the ECISD Invitational Saturday at Ratliff Ranch Links.

Capping off the two-day tournament, Midland Trinity’s Jules Crow, Aspen Escamilla and Ali Escamilla all finished first, second and third, respectively as individuals.

Crow ended up shooting 140 while Aspen Escamilla posted 149 and Ali Escamilla finished at 151.

Permian finished second overall at 653 as Angela Aquirre led the way, shooting 159.

El Paso Eastwood took third overall at 676.