  • November 30, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Andrews falls to Springtown - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Andrews falls to Springtown

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, November 30, 2019 7:36 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Andrews falls to Springtown OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

BROWNWOOD The Andrews football saw its season come to an end in the regional semifinals round of the playoffs with a 63-20 loss to Springtown Friday at Gordon Wood Stadium.

With the loss, the Mustangs ended the season at 11-2 while Springtown moved to 12-1.

Springtown started off fast and didn’t look back, taking a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter before outscoring Andrews 28-6 in the second quarter to take a 49-6 halftime lead.

Springtown increased its lead to 63-14 heading into the fourth quarter and will face Dumas in the next round of the playoffs.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, November 30, 2019 7:36 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
44°
Humidity: 36%
Winds: WNW at 8mph
Feels Like: 40°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 65°/Low 34°
A few clouds. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

sunday

weather
High 60°/Low 32°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.

monday

weather
High 64°/Low 38°
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]