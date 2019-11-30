HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Andrews falls to Springtown

BROWNWOOD The Andrews football saw its season come to an end in the regional semifinals round of the playoffs with a 63-20 loss to Springtown Friday at Gordon Wood Stadium.

With the loss, the Mustangs ended the season at 11-2 while Springtown moved to 12-1.

Springtown started off fast and didn’t look back, taking a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter before outscoring Andrews 28-6 in the second quarter to take a 49-6 halftime lead.

Springtown increased its lead to 63-14 heading into the fourth quarter and will face Dumas in the next round of the playoffs.