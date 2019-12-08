Odessa College logo
New Mexico Junior College 88, Odessa College 78
ODESSA COLLEGE (8-7)
Tavon Jones 1-4 2-5 4, Tauriawn Knight 5-12 1-1 11, Joe Kasperzyk 11-22 3-6 28, Alphousseyni Diedhiou 6-6 0-2 12, Mam Ayuel 0-0 0-0 0, Isaiah Turner 1-2 0-1 2, Jayscon Bereal 0-4 0-0 0, Kareem Welch 1-2 0-0 2, Victor Rosario 2-4 2-2 8, Nate Lemons 0-1 1-2 1, David Ward 2-6 0-0 6, Azubuike Nwankwo 1-3 1-1 3. Totals 30-66 10-20 77.
NEW MEXICO JUNIOR COLLEGE (10-2, 2-0)
Mareng Gatkuoth 1-6 0-0 3, Gideon George 8-14 2-5 18, Keaton Hervey 6-12 10-10 22, Antonio Bridy 6-12 1-2 14, Terence Lewis 10-16 6-6 26, Junub Chuol 1-2 1-2 3, Matt Treacy 0-0 2-2 2, Joao Camargo 0-0 0-0 0, Atem Chol 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-62 22-27 88.
Halftime — New Mexico Junior College 44, Odessa College 33. 3-Point goals — Odessa College 7-26 (Jones 0-2, Knight 0-2, Kasperzyk 3-9, Turner 0-1, Bereal 0-2, Welch 0-1, Rosario 2-3, Ward 2-6), New Mexico Junior College 2-9 (Gatkuoth 1-5, Hervey 0-2, Bridy 1-2). Total fouls — Odessa College 25, New Mexico Junior College 19. Fouled out — New Mexico Junior College (George). Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Odessa College 31 (Turner 5), New Mexico Junior College 42 (Lewis 14). Assists — Odessa College 9 (Kasperzyk 3), New Mexico Junior College 10 (Bridy 5).
Posted: Sunday, December 8, 2019 6:50 pm
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers fall to NMJC
HOBBS, N.M. The Odessa College men’s basketball team entered its Christmas break on a less than ideal note, falling to New Mexico Junior College 88-78, Saturday on the road.
Playing in their second conference game, the Wranglers (8-7 overall, 1-1 in the Western Junior College Athletic Conference) trailed 44-33 at the half and couldn’t quite make the comeback in the second half despite outscoring the Thunderbirds in the last 20 minutes.
New Mexico Junior College improved to 10-2, 2-0.
Odessa College was led by Joe Kasperzyk who had 28 total points while Alphousseyni Diedhiou had 12 and Tauriawn Knight finished with 11.
The Thunderbirds were led by Terence Lewis who had 26 points total while his teammate Keaton Hervey had 22 and Gideon George finished with 18.
The Wranglers’ next game won’t be until Jan. 6 against Loyalty Prep at the OC Sports Center.
