COLLEGE SOCCER: UTPB falls to Eastern New Mexico

PORTALES, N.M. The UTPB men’s soccer team fell to Eastern New Mexico in a 5-2 contest Saturday on the road.

UTPB trailed 3-2 at the half after first half goals by Joel Hope and Salvador Vargas before the Greyhounds broke free in the second half, scoring two unanswered goals to protect their lead.

UTPB finished with nine total shots (five of which were on target) while Eastern New Mexico finished with 12 shots total (eight on target).