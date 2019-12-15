COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB falls to UTSA in exhibition

SAN ANTONIO A 20-0 run in the second half turned a relatively close game into a rout as UTPB fell 98-55 to UTSA in an exhibition game Sunday at the Convocation Center.

Jhivvan Jackson led the way for the Roadrunners (4-6) with a double-double, finishing with 28 points and 14 rebounds. Keaton Wallace added 18 points for UTSA while Adokiye Iyaye and Jacob Germany also finished in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Carson Newsome led the Falcons (10-2) with 16 points while Donoven Carlisle had 11.

The Falcons resume Lone Star Conference play this week with road game at Texas A&M-Kingsville Thursday and Texas A&M-International Saturday.