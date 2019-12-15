utpb falcon shield logo
- UTSA 98, UTPB 55
-
UTPB (10-2)
Carson Newsome 7-14 1-1 16, Miles Washington 1-5 0-0 2, Donoven Carlisle 5-11 0-0 11, Pat Dembley 3-12 1-1 9, Adam Rivera 0-3 0-0 0, Malik Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Brandon Deravine 1-2 0-0 2, Isaac Hernandez 0-1 0-0 0, Ethan Kieke 0-2 2-2 2, Fermandez Jones 2-4 0-0 4, Minfeke Sanoe 4-8 1-3 9, Elvin Rodriguez 0-4 0-1 0. Totals 23-68 5-9 55.
UTSA (4-6)
Byron Frohnen 0-2 1-2 1, Luka Barisic 3-6 1-2 9, Jhivvan Jackson 11-24 3-3 28, Erik Czumbel 0-3 0-0 0, Keaton Wallace 5-9 3-6 18, Atem Bior 1-4 0-0 2, Knox Hellums 3-6 1-1 8, Jacob Germany 5-7 0-2 10, Adokiye Iyaye 3-3 2-2 11, Makani Whiteside 0-1 4-4 4, Adrian Rodriguez 2-4 0-0 4, Phoenix Ford 1-3 1-2 3, Austin Timperman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-73 16-24 98.
Halftime — UTSA 40, UTPB 27. 3-Point goals — UTPB 4-25 (Dembley 2-9, Newsome 1-3, Carlisle 1-5, Rivera 0-3, Washington 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Deravine 0-1, Hernandez 0-1, Kieke 0-1), UTSA 14-29 (Wallace 5-8, Jackson 3-9, Iyaye 3-3, Barisic 2-3, Hellums 1-2, Czumbel 0-3, Timperman 0-1). Total fouls — UTPB 19, UTSA 14. Fouled out — UTPB: Newsome, Sanoe. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — UTPB 39 (Washington 9), UTSA 53 (Jackson 14). Assists — UTPB 10 (Newsome 3, Dembley 3), UTSA 22 (Jackson 4, Hellums 4).
Posted: Sunday, December 15, 2019 7:54 pm
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB falls to UTSA in exhibition
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
SAN ANTONIO A 20-0 run in the second half turned a relatively close game into a rout as UTPB fell 98-55 to UTSA in an exhibition game Sunday at the Convocation Center.
Jhivvan Jackson led the way for the Roadrunners (4-6) with a double-double, finishing with 28 points and 14 rebounds. Keaton Wallace added 18 points for UTSA while Adokiye Iyaye and Jacob Germany also finished in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Carson Newsome led the Falcons (10-2) with 16 points while Donoven Carlisle had 11.
The Falcons resume Lone Star Conference play this week with road game at Texas A&M-Kingsville Thursday and Texas A&M-International Saturday.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Sports,
Local,
College,
Utpb
on
Sunday, December 15, 2019 7:54 pm.
| Tags:
Utpb,
College Basketball,
Basketball,
Utsa,
Falcons,
Roadrunners,
Lone Star Conference