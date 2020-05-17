SCHOLAR ATHLETE PRESENTED BY ODESSA COLLEGE: Van Horn's Corralez makes most of chances to succeed

Annika Corralez’s endless list of academic and athletic achievements haven’t gone unnoticed and the Van Horn senior can smile knowing that she’s managed to leave a mark.

Corralez, who is the class salutatorian, is also the top female scholar athlete from Van Horn.

“It means a lot to me and to be able to represent Van Horn and other towns and cities around us,” Corralez said. “I was surprised but I also see myself very deserving of the spot because I’ve worked very hard.”

For Corralez, the award speaks volumes for her because she knows that all of the effort she has put in has made a difference.

“It means a lot because it shows that all of my hard work has paid off,” Corralez said. “That all the hard work that I’ve been doing in high school is finally showing.”

Corralez has been a part of volleyball, golf tennis and cheerleading over the last four years.

Her proudest athletic achievement is advancing to the UIL State Golf Championships last year.

Competing at the Roy Kizer Golf Course in Austin, Corralez finished in the top 20, shooting a 179 to finish tied for 18th overall in Class 2A.

She shot a 93 in the first round before going 86 in the second round at the state tournament.

“It was super intense the first day,” Corralez said. “But it’s just something that I’ve been working towards for a long time. It was a great experience and it taught me a lot.”

Her golf season this year may have ended early due to COVID-19 causing UIL to cancel the remainder of the spring season but it was still an experience that she wouldn’t trade.

“Since junior high, I’ve worked so hard to get there and just getting there was a dream come true for my dad and I.”

Her father, Christopher has been one of her biggest role models along with her mother Allison.

“My dad has been a good role model for me because of all the things we’ve done in golf together,” Corralez said. “Also my mom graduated from college and has been a great role model for me.”

As far as her academic bio goes, she was able to make the Honor Roll, serve as president of the National Honor Society, making academic all-district in volleyball and academic all-state in volleyball and earning her associates degree.

Being able to stay on top of everything meant making schedules and following them while seeing to it that she got everything done that was needed.

“It was hard but I knew that in the end, both school and athletics meant a lot and that my hard work would pay off if I just kept doing both in the long run,” Corralez said.

Corralez will attend UTPB in the fall where she will major in nursing and hopes to become a neonatal nurse.

“I enjoy helping people and I really like babies,” Corralez said. “I feel like I’m saving lives by working in the medical field.”