  February 18, 2020

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian Basin Playoff Scoreboard for Feb. 17

Posted: Monday, February 17, 2020 10:00 pm

CLASS 6A

Bi-District

El Paso Montwood 42, Midland Lee 30

El Paso Pebble Hills 51, Midland High 45

CLASS 4A

Bi-District

Clint Mountain View 43, Andrews 36

Fort Stockton (15-15, R2) vs. Clint (9-20, T1); 6 p.m., Tuesday, Van Horn

Seminole (18-13, W2) vs. Fabens (9-21, F1); 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sul Ross State University, Alpine

San Elizario (28-3, W1) vs. Monahans (8-23, F2); 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Van Horn

Greenwood (20-12, W5) vs. Vernon (19-11, F6); 6 p.m., Tuesday, Anson

CLASS 3A

Bi-District

Crane 45, San Angelo Grape Creek 29

Ballinger (18-10, R4) vs. Kermit (T3); 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rankin

Area

Crane (18-9, W3) vs. Idalou (29-7, R2), 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Colorado City

CLASS 2A

Bi-District

Plains 74, McCamey 28

Van Horn (20-10, R6) vs. Seagraves (11-10, T5); 6 p.m., Tuesday, Monahans

Wink 54, Smyer 29

Sundown 81, Iraan 22

Area

Christoval (22-10, W7) vs. Van Horn-Seagraves winner, TBD.

Wink (17-6, W6) vs. Albany (21-10, T8), TBD.

CLASS 1A

Region II

Bi-District

Grandfalls-Royalty 47, Balmorhea 24

Rankin (21-11, W10), bye

Buena Vista (R10) vs. Marfa (T9); 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Fort Stockton

Sierra Blanca (W9), bye

Area

Santa Anna (W12) vs. Grandfalls-Royalty (T10), TBD.

Rankin (21-11, W10) vs. Veribest (23-10, R11), TBD Friday.

 

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com

