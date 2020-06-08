LOOKING BACK: June 9 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1967: The Ector High baseball team fell to South San Antonio 3-0 in the semifinals of the Class 3A state semifinals in Austin. South San Antonio went on to face Beaumont Forest Park in the state championship. The Eagles committed two errors which handed South San Antonio its three unearned runs. The loss put Ector High in the third place matchup against Waco La Vega. … The Odessa College golf team was holding on to third place in the NJCAA golf tournament in Miami, Fla. Chipola (Fla.) was leading the pack at 892 with Miami-Dade at second with 897 and Odessa College at 901.

>> 1979: The Kermit baseball team won the first Class 2A state championship with a 3-1 win over East Chambers at Dische-Falk Field in Austin. Pitcher Ruben Berzoza got the win on the mound, allowing only three hits while going the distance. Kermit was coming off a shutout over LaGrange 5-0 in the semifinals. The Yellow Jackets finished the season 23-9. … Broward County won the NJCAA golf tournament at Odessa Country Club. Odessa College finished fourth as a team.

>> 1988: The Odessa College golf team finished the second round of the NJCAA title in fifth place. The Wranglers finished the round with a total of 603. Scottsdale Community College finished the day in first place at 574 with Alexander City at 586, New Mexico Junior College at 587 and Brevard Community College at 599. … The Midland Angels defeated El Paso 8-1 in Texas League action. Frank Thomas had three hits, including a double in the eighth inning.

>> 1994: The Quarter Century tournament began at Odessa Country Club with Mickey Jones being the only returning champion. … The El Paso Diablos clinched the Texas League’s Western Division first half title with a 15-10 win over the Midland Angels at Christensen Stadium.