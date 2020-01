COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Falcons win on the road

DALLAS The UTPB men’s basketball team brought an end to its five-game losing streak with an 83-78 win over No. 16-ranked Dallas Baptist in Lone Star Conference action Saturday at the Burg Center.

The Falcons (12-8 overall, 5-6 LSC) took a 41-39 halftime lead and managed to hold off the Patriots down the stretch to get their first win since Dec. 21.

Pat Dembley led the Falcons in scoring with 23 points while Donoven Carlisle put up 15 and Miles Washington had 14. Malik Anderson added 11 points and seven rebounds to help the cause for UTPB.

Dallas Baptist (14-3, 8-3) was led by Jonathyn Washington, who finished with a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Carson Hughes and Chandler Jacobs also finished in double figures with 21 and 13 points, respectively.