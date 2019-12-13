HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Greenwood falls to Pleasant Grove in state semifinals

The Greenwood football team saw its historic run come to an end Friday as the Rangers fell 48-20 to Texarkana Pleasant Grove at the Ford Center in a Class 4A Division II state semifinal.

The Hawks (14-1) advanced to the state championship game for the third consecutive season and will play the winner of Silsbee-Wimberley at 3 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Greenwood (14-1) fell behind early 13-0 in the first quarter and 20-3 in the second quarter before a touchdown run from Ryan Snodgrass and a Derek Rimer field goal cut the deficit down to 20-13.

Pleasant Grove quarterback Ben Harmon found Sergio Rodriguez for a 68-yard touchdown pass late in the half to push the lead back to two scores. Harmon finished with four touchdown passes on the night.

A Trey Cross 4-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter cut the deficit down to 27-20, but the Hawks scored the game’s final 21 points to pull away for the victory.