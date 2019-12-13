  • December 13, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Greenwood falls to Pleasant Grove in state semifinals - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Greenwood falls to Pleasant Grove in state semifinals

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, December 13, 2019 9:15 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Greenwood falls to Pleasant Grove in state semifinals OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

FRISCO The Greenwood football team saw its historic run come to an end Friday as the Rangers fell 48-20 to Texarkana Pleasant Grove at the Ford Center in a Class 4A Division II state semifinal.

The Hawks (14-1) advanced to the state championship game for the third consecutive season and will play the winner of Silsbee-Wimberley at 3 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Greenwood (14-1) fell behind early 13-0 in the first quarter and 20-3 in the second quarter before a touchdown run from Ryan Snodgrass and a Derek Rimer field goal cut the deficit down to 20-13.

Pleasant Grove quarterback Ben Harmon found Sergio Rodriguez for a 68-yard touchdown pass late in the half to push the lead back to two scores. Harmon finished with four touchdown passes on the night.

A Trey Cross 4-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter cut the deficit down to 27-20, but the Hawks scored the game’s final 21 points to pull away for the victory.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , on Friday, December 13, 2019 9:15 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
55°
Humidity: 45%
Winds: W at 8mph
Feels Like: 52°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 74°/Low 42°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 76°/Low 50°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.

sunday

weather
High 76°/Low 37°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]