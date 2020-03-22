LOOKING BACK: March 23 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1966: On this date, the Odessa High baseball team was an inhospitable host when it defeated Kermit, 6-1, in nondistrict play at Fly Field. The Bronchos limited the visiting Yellow Jackets to four hits, with Dale Campbell earning the complete-game victory. … Ector High and Midland Lee were unable to finish their contest when it was called in the eighth inning because of high winds and dust.

>> 1975: On this date, Permian senior Tommy Glass ran the fastest half mile in the state at the Canyon Reef Relays in Snyder, clocking a time of one minute, 53.4 seconds. The Panthers finished second as a team behind Abilene High in the meet. … Former Odessa High pitcher Richard Wortham won his seventh straight game without a loss as the Texas baseball team swept SMU in a Lone Star Conference doubleheader.

>> 1992: The Odessa College baseball team’s 14-game winning streak came to an end against Cochise College, falling 2-1 despite Price Rogers throwing a no-hitter in the game. The Wranglers lost the following game 18-13 the next day. … The NCAA men’s basketball tournament was in full swing on this date with the biggest upset occurring in 1992 when ninth-seeded UTEP upset top-seed Kansas 66-60 in the second round of the Midwest Regional in Dayton, Ohio. It was the first time that the Miners advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since winning the title as Texas Western back in 1966.

>> 2010: The Permian softball team defeated Odessa High for the first time since 2006 by sweeping a doubleheader, 4-3 and 8-1, in District 2-5A play at the Ratliff Softball Complex. Jayme Ashley finished 2 for 4 for the Lady Panthers with a pair of doubles and homered in the second game. … The Odessa High boys and Permian girls soccer teams were also preparing to host their bi-district playoff games against El Paso Franklin and El Paso Coronado, respectively.