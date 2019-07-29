GOLF: Chavez stays steady en route to winning Men's City Championship

All summer long, Jaden Chavez, Austin Anderson and Parker Beaty had talked about playing in the final group at the Men’s City Championship.

That talk became reality Sunday when the trio were grouped together to tee off for the title.

But it was Chavez who proved to have the steady hand on a day when the wind was up and the pins were tucked in a number of difficult spots.

Chavez closed with a final round of 1-under-par 71 to finish at 6-under-par 210 (67-72-71) for the tournament and a three-shot victory over Anderson 213 (72-71-70).

Luke Groves finished third with an even-par total of 216 (69-76-71).

Beaty, the 2017 champion who started the day three shots back of Chavez, shot a final-round 75 and finished tied for fourth with Sebastian Cruz (71-71-73—217).

“I played pretty well out there,” Chavez said. “Some of the pins were pretty tough but I felt that it played to my advantage with the lead.

“I felt like I could play a little bit smarter and just make a bunch of pars and not doing anything crazy.”

The safe strategy worked well for Chavez, who made the turn at even par, with a pair of saves around the greens at No. 4 and No. 6.

“I probably hit the ball better today than I did the first two days and I was able to get up-and-down all week,” Chavez said. “It wasn’t anything new but I was able to stay in it while everyone else had to chase.”

As for Anderson and Beaty, the first nine holes proved to be a bit more difficult as they made the turn at 2-over and 1-over par, respectively.

“I just got cold with the putter on the front,” Anderson said. “I had three three-putts on the front and shot 2-over and that hurt me a lot.”

Even with the early struggles, each player was able to make his own challenge to Chavez.

At 2-over through 12, Beaty made a long eagle putt on 13 to get back to even par and within three of Chavez.

He was unable to get any closer than that as a short miss for birdie on 14 coupled with a triple bogey on 17 after losing his second shot in the native area ended his chances.

Anderson, meanwhile, was able to get hot down the stretch, shooting 4-under-par over the last six holes.

But it still wasn’t enough to catch Chavez, who was able to stay the course even when his shots got off line.

That was punctuated on the 15th, when Chavez was able to save par after hitting his second shot over the green.

“I had a terrible lie behind the green because we were looking for my ball when we first got there,” Chavez said. “I was honestly just trying to save bogey at that point and I hit a great chip to four feet and made the putt. That was big for me.”

He made pars on 16 and 17 and then closed with a birdie on 18 to cap off the weekend and take home the championship trophy in his city tournament debut.

“I know a lot of people out here that competed this weekend,” Chavez said. “It’s awesome to win this title in my first year competing for it.”

As for Anderson, he said that he was pleased with the direction that his game was going over the course of the summer.

“I played pretty well this weekend,” Anderson said. “I changed up my game a little bit heading into the tournament. I tried to make a comeback at the end but even though I didn’t pull it off, I’m pleased with how things turned out.”

>> ROUND OF THE DAY: Two-time city champion Ciro Baeza matched the low round of the tournament with a final-round 67 on Sunday. He finished in sixth place with a three-day total of 219 (74-78-67).

