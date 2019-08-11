FOOTBALL: UTPB, Odessa High, Permian set to start

There will be plenty of footballs in the air this morning as UTPB, Odessa High and Permian beginning practicing for the 2019 season.

The Falcons will be on Falcon Field from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. as the program enters its fourth season in the Lone Star Conference.

Odessa High starts its four days of conditioning at 6:30 a.m. on Coleman Field, with the Bronchos looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

Permian, off a run to the Class 6A area playoffs last season, will begin at 7 a.m. on Wilkins Field.