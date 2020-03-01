Odessa College logo
- Odessa College 10-3, Weatherford College 7-12
GAME 1
Weatherford.. 400 000 3 — 7 8 3
Odessa.......... 320 302 x — 10 16 3
Matthew Hickey, Jase Lopez (4) and Austin Barry. Jordan Seay, Randall Blanscett (2), Jorge Trevino (6), Noah Brown (7), Bradden Kennard (7) and Giulio Monello. W — Blanscett. L — Hickey. Sv — Kennard. 2B — Weatherford College: Hunter Rosson, Brett Brown, Brandon Uhse, Eddie Calzoncit Odessa College: Sebastian Melendez. 3B — Weatherford College: Brandon Uhse, Kaden Fikac, Odessa College: Daniel Monti, Lenin Ashby.
GAME 2
Weatherford.. 230 401 2 — 12 15 1
Odessa.......... 003 000 0 — 3 4 0
Bryce Hackett, Cade Farr (3), Hayden Alexander (5) and Luke Stine. Connor Carlton, Jorge Trevino (2), Tyler Richardson (4), Bret Zrzavy (7) and Giulio Monello . W — #25. L — Carlton. 2B — Weatherford College: Hunter Rosson, Brandon Uhse, Eddie Calzoncit, Kaden Teafatiller, Devan Linsday 2, Nathan Rooney. 3B — Weatherford College: Nathan Rooney. HR — Weatherford College: Stine.
Records — Weatherford College 11-8, Odessa College 14-2.
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College splits with Weatherford College
The Odessa College baseball team finished its series with Weatherford College with a split doubleheader, defeating the Coyotes 10-7 in Game 1 before falling 12-3 in Game 2 Saturday at Wrangler Field.
Lennin Ashby was the spark offensively in the first game for the Wranglers (14-2) overall, finishing 4 for 4 with a triple and six RBIs in Game 1. TJ Tomlinson also finished 4 for 4 and scored four runs as well.
Weatherford College jumped out in a big way in the second game, scoring five runs over the course of the first two innings. Devan Lindsey led the way in Game 2 for Weatherford (11-8), going 4 for 5 with two doubles and three RBIs.
Odessa College starts Western Junior College Athletic Conference play next week with a four-game series against Frank Phillips College.
