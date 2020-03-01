COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College splits with Weatherford College

The Odessa College baseball team finished its series with Weatherford College with a split doubleheader, defeating the Coyotes 10-7 in Game 1 before falling 12-3 in Game 2 Saturday at Wrangler Field.

Lennin Ashby was the spark offensively in the first game for the Wranglers (14-2) overall, finishing 4 for 4 with a triple and six RBIs in Game 1. TJ Tomlinson also finished 4 for 4 and scored four runs as well.

Weatherford College jumped out in a big way in the second game, scoring five runs over the course of the first two innings. Devan Lindsey led the way in Game 2 for Weatherford (11-8), going 4 for 5 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Odessa College starts Western Junior College Athletic Conference play next week with a four-game series against Frank Phillips College.