  • March 1, 2020

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College splits with Weatherford College - Odessa American: Sports

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College splits with Weatherford College

Odessa College 10-3, Weatherford College 7-12

GAME 1

Weatherford.. 400  000     3   —     7      8     3

Odessa.......... 320  302      x   —   10    16     3

Matthew Hickey, Jase Lopez (4) and Austin Barry. Jordan Seay, Randall Blanscett (2), Jorge Trevino (6), Noah Brown (7), Bradden Kennard (7) and Giulio Monello. W — Blanscett. L — Hickey. Sv — Kennard. 2B — Weatherford College: Hunter Rosson, Brett Brown, Brandon Uhse, Eddie Calzoncit Odessa College: Sebastian Melendez. 3B — Weatherford College: Brandon Uhse, Kaden Fikac, Odessa College: Daniel Monti, Lenin Ashby.

———

GAME 2

Weatherford.. 230  401     2   —   12    15     1

Odessa.......... 003  000     0   —     3      4     0

Bryce Hackett, Cade Farr (3), Hayden Alexander (5) and Luke Stine. Connor Carlton, Jorge Trevino (2), Tyler Richardson (4), Bret Zrzavy (7) and Giulio Monello . W — #25. L — Carlton. 2B — Weatherford College: Hunter Rosson, Brandon Uhse, Eddie Calzoncit, Kaden Teafatiller, Devan Linsday 2, Nathan Rooney. 3B — Weatherford College: Nathan Rooney. HR — Weatherford College: Stine.

Records — Weatherford College 11-8, Odessa College 14-2.

Posted: Saturday, February 29, 2020 7:42 pm

The Odessa College baseball team finished its series with Weatherford College with a split doubleheader, defeating the Coyotes 10-7 in Game 1 before falling 12-3 in Game 2 Saturday at Wrangler Field.

Lennin Ashby was the spark offensively in the first game for the Wranglers (14-2) overall, finishing 4 for 4 with a triple and six RBIs in Game 1. TJ Tomlinson also finished 4 for 4 and scored four runs as well.

Weatherford College jumped out in a big way in the second game, scoring five runs over the course of the first two innings. Devan Lindsey led the way in Game 2 for Weatherford (11-8), going 4 for 5 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Odessa College starts Western Junior College Athletic Conference play next week with a four-game series against Frank Phillips College.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

