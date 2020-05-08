COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING: 11 UTPB swimmers earn All-Conference honors

The UTPB swim team had 11 members named to the 2020 New South Intercollegiate Swim Conference Team.
From the men’s team, swimmers Jack Delfeld, Caleb Doehring, Nikita Naumov, Matthew Newman, Jerey Pantalion, Tyler Smits, Will Spitz and Connor White, along with divers Garrett Martin and Eder Flores, earned second-team honors.
Karley Thompson of the women’s team also earned second-team recognition.
