LOOKING BACK: May 9 Memories

>> 1957: District baseball titles were on the line in the Permian Basin. Pecos was looking to clinch the 2-3A district title when it hosted Monahans, while Crane was hoping to take the 5-2A championship in McCamey. … Two Kermit football players signed their letters of intent with Fank Jones signing on to play at Texas Tech, while Pat Lewis signed to play at the University of Texas.
>> 1971: The Odessa High baseball team defeated Permian, 3-2, in a District 5-4A contest at Fly Field. Lyn Hudson’s seventh-inning single with the bases loaded led the Bronchos to victory. Odessa High moved to 20-8 for the season. The Bronchos then prepared to face Midland Lee in a road game in a playoff for the district’s first-half championship. … The Odessa College men’s track and field team finished second at the Region V NJCAA Track Meet in Hobbs, N.M. The host Thunderbirds finished first with 99 points, with the Wranglers scoring 54.
>> 1995: Monahans boys golfer Allen Claburn fired a first-round 72 at the Class 4A State Golf Tournament at the Jimmy Clay Municipal Golf Course in Austin. The even-par effort put him second, two shots out of the lead. … The Andrews girls golf team turned in a 332 score in the first round at the Class 4A state championships, leaving the team in second place, trailing Bastrop. … The Seminole baseball team defeated Denver City, 8-2, in District 5-3A action. The win moved the Indians one win away from ending a four-year playoff drought.
>> 2004: The Odessa Roughnecks were dealt a tough season-opener, losing 67-22 Corpus Christi before an estimated crowd of 4,300 at Ector County Coliseum. Corpus Christi quarterback Chris Harrington threw for 272 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Hammerheads.
