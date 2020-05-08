  • May 8, 2020

LOOKING BACK: May 9 Memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: May 9 Memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, May 8, 2020 5:26 pm

LOOKING BACK: May 9 Memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

 

>> 1957: District baseball titles were on the line in the Permian Basin. Pecos was looking to clinch the 2-3A district title when it hosted Monahans, while Crane was hoping to take the 5-2A championship in McCamey. … Two Kermit football players signed their letters of intent with Fank Jones signing on to play at Texas Tech, while Pat Lewis signed to play at the University of Texas.

>> 1971: The Odessa High baseball team defeated Permian, 3-2, in a District 5-4A contest at Fly Field. Lyn Hudson’s seventh-inning single with the bases loaded led the Bronchos to victory. Odessa High moved to 20-8 for the season. The Bronchos then prepared to face Midland Lee in a road game in a playoff for the district’s first-half championship. … The Odessa College men’s track and field team finished second at the Region V NJCAA Track Meet in Hobbs, N.M.  The host Thunderbirds finished first with 99 points, with the Wranglers scoring 54.

>> 1995: Monahans boys golfer Allen Claburn fired a first-round 72 at the Class 4A State Golf Tournament at the Jimmy Clay Municipal Golf Course in Austin. The even-par effort put him second, two shots out of the lead. … The Andrews girls golf team turned in a 332 score in the first round at the Class 4A state championships, leaving the team in second place, trailing Bastrop. … The Seminole baseball team defeated Denver City, 8-2, in District 5-3A action. The win moved the Indians one win away from ending a four-year playoff drought.

>> 2004: The Odessa Roughnecks were dealt a tough season-opener, losing 67-22 Corpus Christi before an estimated crowd of 4,300 at Ector County Coliseum. Corpus Christi quarterback Chris Harrington threw for 272 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Hammerheads.

 

 

 

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Friday, May 8, 2020 5:26 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
70°
Humidity: 22%
Winds: NE at 13mph
Feels Like: 70°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 71°/Low 48°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

saturday

weather
High 84°/Low 58°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

sunday

weather
High 84°/Low 61°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]