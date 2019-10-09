NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes pay visit to IceRays

The Odessa Jackalopes will face the Corpus Christi IceRays in North American Hockey League play at 7:05 tonight at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi.

It is the first game of a three-game series between the teams in Corpus Christi. The teams met Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Ector County Coliseum, with the IceRays sweeping the Jackalopes, winning in a shootout in Game 1 and then by identical 1-0 scores in Games 2 and 3.