NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes pay visit to IceRays

The Odessa Jackalopes will face the Corpus Christi IceRays in North American Hockey League play at 7:05 tonight at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi.
It is the first game of a three-game series between the teams in Corpus Christi. The teams met Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Ector County Coliseum, with the IceRays sweeping the Jackalopes, winning in a shootout in Game 1 and then by identical 1-0 scores in Games 2 and 3.
Odessa (3-2-1-1) has been challenged offensively, scoring just 11 goals through seven games.
Corpus Christi (6-2-1-2) is led by Shane Bull (four goals, four assists, eight points).
