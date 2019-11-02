  • November 2, 2019

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB sweeps Dallas Baptist

Volleyball box

UTBP def. Dallas Baptist

25-20, 25-13, 25-16

At Falcon Dome

Kills — Dallas Baptist: Kasey Holand 3, Strealy Sizelove 2, Brooke Clark 3, Hannah Tawney 1, LExie Houston 1, Emma Eakin 12, Carly Earnest 5. UTPB: Travana Matthews 10, Skyler Friel 9, Aquincia Strambler 3, Analise Lucio 5, Lanai Hurd 1, NEtanaya Allison 6, Isela Murillo 5, Grace Talbert 2, Maycee Barker 1

Blocks — Dallas Baptist: Kasey Holand 2.5, Brooke Carly .5, Hannah Tawney .5, Lexie Houston .5, Emma Eakin 1.5, Carly Earnest .5. UTPB: Travana Matthews 2, Syler Friel 1, Aquincia Strambler .5, Analise Lucio .5, Isela Murillo .5, Grace Talbert .5..

Assists — Dallas Baptist: Strealy Sizelove 15, Brooke Clark 1, CArly Earnest 1, Kayla Brock 9. UTPB: Analise Lucio 31, Erika Lozano 3, Julia Sims 3.

Digs — Dallas Baptist: Kasey Holand 2, Strealy Sizelove 4, Alyssa Pevehouse 18, Brooke Clark 11, Hannah Tawney 3, Carly Earnest 1,Kayla Brock 7, Keely Hardin 10, Savannah Whitfeld 2. UTPB:Travana Matthews 1, Marissa Aguilar 10, Skyler Friel 4, Analise Lucio 3, Erika Lozano 20, Lanai Hurd 7 Netanya Allison 2, Isela Murillo 15.

Aces — Dallas Baptist: Keely Hardin 1. UTPB: Marissa Aguilar 1, Analise Lucio 1, Lanai Hurd 3, Isela Murillo 1.

Service points — Dallas Baptist: Kasey Holand 5.5, Strealy Sizelove 2, Brooke Calrk 3.5, Hannah Tawney 1.5, Lexie Houston 1.5, Emma Eakin 13.5, Carly Earnest 5.5, Keely Hardin 1. UTPB: Travana Matthews 12, Marissa Aguilar 1, Skyler Friel 10, Aquincia Strambler 3.5, Analse Lucio 6.5, Lanai Hurd 4, Netanya Allison 6, Isela Murillo 6.5, Grace Talbert 2.5, Maycee Barker 1.

Records

Dallas Baptist: 13-13 overall, 7-10 conference UTPB: 17-6, 9-5..

Posted: Saturday, November 2, 2019 7:50 pm

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB sweeps Dallas Baptist OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The UTPB volleyball team swept Dallas Baptist in scores of 25-20, 25-13, 25-16 Saturday at the Falcon Dome.

The Falcons moved to 16-7 overall and 8-6 in the Lone Star Conference with the win while Dallas Baptist fell to 13-13, 7-10.

UTPB was led by Travana Matthews who posted 10 kills while Skyler Friel had nine and Netanya Allison had six. Lanai Hurd had three aces for the Falcons while Matthews also had three blocks. Analise Lucio had 31 total assists and Erika Lozano had 20 digs.

For Dallas Baptist, Emma Eakin had 12 kills to lead her team while Carly Earnest had five and Kasey Holand had three.

Strealy Sizelove had 15 assists and Alyssa Pevehouse had 18 digs.

UTPB will be back in action on Nov. 8 against Cameron in Lawton, Okla.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

