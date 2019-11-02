COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB sweeps Dallas Baptist

The UTPB volleyball team swept Dallas Baptist in scores of 25-20, 25-13, 25-16 Saturday at the Falcon Dome.

The Falcons moved to 16-7 overall and 8-6 in the Lone Star Conference with the win while Dallas Baptist fell to 13-13, 7-10.

UTPB was led by Travana Matthews who posted 10 kills while Skyler Friel had nine and Netanya Allison had six. Lanai Hurd had three aces for the Falcons while Matthews also had three blocks. Analise Lucio had 31 total assists and Erika Lozano had 20 digs.

For Dallas Baptist, Emma Eakin had 12 kills to lead her team while Carly Earnest had five and Kasey Holand had three.

Strealy Sizelove had 15 assists and Alyssa Pevehouse had 18 digs.

UTPB will be back in action on Nov. 8 against Cameron in Lawton, Okla.